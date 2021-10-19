BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 140 new COVID cases, three more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 140 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 18) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 14,045.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 19 October 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 11:24pm, reported two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

However, the report marked three new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 99. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials have marked 24 deaths so far this month.

Meanwhile, the 140 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,057, as follows:

  • Oct 12 - 165 new cases
  • Oct 13 - 156 new cases
  • Oct 14 - 150 new cases
  • Oct 15 - 153 new cases
  • Oct 16 - 149 new cases
  • Oct 17 - 144 new cases
  • Oct 18 - 140 new cases

The current total of 14,045 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 30 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 155 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 2,403 people were under medical care or supervision, 149 fewer than the 2,552 reported the day before.

The report also marked 11,709 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 288 more than the 11,421 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 29 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by 76, from 1,498 to 1,422.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 6,650 beds available for COVID patients (zero change since Oct 7).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket fell from 2,687 to 2,473 (-214 from yesterday) ‒ with the 2,473 beds occupied representing 37.19% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Consequently, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased from 3,963 to 4,177 (+214 from yesterday) ‒ with the 4,177 beds available representing 62.81% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 360 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change from yesterday), and 245 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-6 from yesterday).

