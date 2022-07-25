Tengoku
Phuket marks 14 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 14 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (July 25), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 54,065.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 26 July 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for July 25, marked as accurate as of 6pm last night, was posted online at 9:03pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total for July at 16 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 137*.

Officials marked three COVID deaths in June, five in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

Meanwhile, the 14 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 113, as follows:

  • July 19 - 13 new cases
  • July 20 - 16 new cases
  • July 21 - 20 new cases
  • July 22 - 16 new cases
  • July 23 - 20 new cases
  • July 24 - 14 new cases
  • July 25 - 14 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

According to the report for July 25, there are 101 people under medical care or supervision, three fewer than the 104 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 17 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 119 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for July 25, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (-3), 57 ‘Yellow’ patients (-2) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 158 hospital beds in total available (+5), 74 were occupied (-5).

* The PPHO has since July 1 continued to report an extra death in the total that was never included in the individual daily tallies. (See here and here.)

Phuket community
Phuket children learn essential water-safety skills

A truly excellent life-skills education - just like their Aussie counterparts - like Little Nippers ...(Read More)

Government on high monkeypox alert

Miracles are not out of the world yet. A foreigner gets monkeypox in Thailand from 'nobody'....(Read More)

NACC viewing ‘bribe money to MPs proof’

I'd be more shocked to read of an MP that isn't receiving any sort of brown envelope during ...(Read More)

Government on high monkeypox alert

We read in BP, general Prayut stated that Thailand not want the Nigerian man back from Cambodia. Of ...(Read More)

DMS says four decades old smallpox vaccine in storage still effective against monkeypox

A few years from now the Thai are the best (most) vaccinated people in the world, also people with t...(Read More)

DMS says four decades old smallpox vaccine in storage still effective against monkeypox

A vaccine, more than 40 years in store, actually ment for small pox at that time, and now in my body...(Read More)

Doctors want immediate suspension of cannabis decriminalisation

There we go again with Thai ordering/suspension/forbid, etc. When they stop with paternalistic behav...(Read More)

Doctors want immediate suspension of cannabis decriminalisation

And these are supposed medical professionals??? They need to go back to school and learn their trade...(Read More)

Doctors want immediate suspension of cannabis decriminalisation

How ridiculous! Considering the lack of controls to protect the young in this country in anyway cann...(Read More)

Rawai bank robber makes off with B160k

Guess not paying his gamble debts is for mr Wiwat more scary than a 'questioning' in Phuket ...(Read More)

 

