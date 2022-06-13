Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 14 new COVID cases, no deaths

Phuket marks 14 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 14 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (June 12), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 53,145.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 13 June 2022, 08:57AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for June 12, marked as accurate as of 6pm last night, was posted online at 6:48pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the number of COVID deaths for June at one and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 119.

Officials marked five COVID deaths in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

Meanwhile, the 14 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 82, as follows:

  • June 6 - 6 new cases
  • June 7 - 12 new cases
  • June 8 - 15 new cases
  • June 9 - 10 new cases
  • June 10 - 12 new cases
  • June 11 - 13 new cases
  • June 12 - 14 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

According to the report for June 12, there are 53 people under medical care or supervision, three more than the 50 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 11 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 172 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for June 12, there are 13 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 43 ‘Yellow’ patients (+2) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 140 hospital beds in total available (-4), 56 were occupied (-6).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

US senators announce limited deal on gun violence measures
Sites scoured for fugitive politician
Power outages scheduled for iLeaf Town 1, 2 housing estates
MRTA asks for public feedback as Phuket light rail fares announced
In Kyiv, EU chief promises a signal on Ukraine’s bid next week
Power cables catch fire in Kamala
Experts raise cannabis concerns
Phuket Opinion: Needing to see the difference
Abbots answer temple embezzlement charges
Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, no deaths
Hospital faces police probe over baby’s broken arm
US blasts China’s ‘destabilising’ military activity near Taiwan
Vachira Phuket continues walk-in COVID jabs
Legal Matters: Moving from GDPR to PDPA compliance – the lowdown
Proposal to ease visa rules put forward

 

Phuket community
Sites scoured for fugitive politician

If someone is OTR the statute should go into abeyance- how 'convenient' he disappeared the d...(Read More)

MRTA asks for public feedback as Phuket light rail fares announced

Instead making Chalong Pier the final stop, continue the track till Rawai Pier. Easy, the road is wi...(Read More)

MRTA asks for public feedback as Phuket light rail fares announced

Seen the route they have in mind, the whole thing is not mend for tourists but a bit for locals. Act...(Read More)

Experts raise cannabis concerns

@JohnC, a learning proces in changing laws? About this subject it is new law making. But look at law...(Read More)

Power cables catch fire in Kamala

Why not use water on an electrical fire? Really? I actually learned the answer to this in about 3r...(Read More)

MRTA asks for public feedback as Phuket light rail fares announced

ANNOUNCEMENT: USD $1 billion+ will made available to local Phuket authorities. All Pigs to trough,...(Read More)

Experts raise cannabis concerns

@JohnC, your opinion and mine about PN articles are mostly the same, not much air in between, just n...(Read More)

Experts raise cannabis concerns

I smoked pot UNTIL I came to Thailand where I found a vastly inferior product at inflated prices- pl...(Read More)

Experts raise cannabis concerns

Stick at it Thailand. This is just the first step in the process of making a very useful plant that...(Read More)

Experts raise cannabis concerns

@dekaaskopp. LOL. Kudos buddy. Though I doubt even good quality weed would have any effect on improv...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Comedy Club
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Lean On Me Live Fest
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket

 