Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily report for yesterday (June 28) marked three new COVID infections on the island, bringing the total number of people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 to 723.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 29 June 2021, 12:13PM

A man receives a COVID vaccination injection at the Indoor Sports Stadium in Saphan Hin. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Of note, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has now outlined its key criteria for its Phuket Sandbox ‘contingency plan’, in case COVID infections start spiralling upward after the reopening of the province to foreign visitors this Thursday (July 1).

Among the key criteria for “reviewing” the Sandbox policy, which include cancelling the project altogether, is if there are more than 90 infections across the island within seven days.

As such, Phuket has recorded in total 14 new infections past seven days, as follows:

June 28 - 3 new cases, total 723

June 27 - 0 new cases, total 720

June 26 - 1 new case, total 720

June 25 - 3 new cases, 1 death, total 719

June 24 - 2 new cases, total 716

June 23 - 2 new caess, total 714

June 22 - 3 new cases, total 712

Other criteria for revising the Phuket Sandbox policy of allowing vaccinated foreign tourists into Phuket without mandatory quarantine, other than having to remain on the island for 14 nights, include if there are characteristics of a spread of infection in all three districts in the province and more than six sub-districts, if there are outbreaks in more than three clusters, or a widespread outbreak with no cause or link, or if at least 80% of the number of beds available for infected patients.

The criteria for “revising” the Sandbox reopening measures were formalised in a provincial order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew last Friday (June 25).

According to the order, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office must develop a response plan and a plan to delay or cancel the project. There will be four levels of adjustment measures as follows:

Reduce activities

Execute the action plan to support the situation (Sealed Route)

Quarantine measures within the Hotel Quarantine

Review the end of the Phuket Sandbox project

According to the PPHO daily report for yesterday (June 28), the 723 cases do not include six people infected in other provinces and two people infected abroad.

Of the cases recognised since Apr 3, 680 have been released from hospital care while 44 patients remain under medical care and supervision.

The PPHO report for yesterday included an updated map showing the locations of infections on Phuket, as follows:

Wichit - 86 infections

Phuket Town - 80

Patong - 77

Rassada - 65

Kathu - 55

Chalong - 46

Rawai - 46

Cherng Talay - 45

Srisoonthorn - 37

Thepkrasattri - 36

Kamala - 33

Koh Kaew - 27

Karon - 31

Pa Khlok - 10

Mai Khao - 9

Sakhu - 9

MASS VACCINATIONS HIT 80% OF TARGET

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) has reported that as of yesterday (June 28) 80% of the target 466,587 people in Phuket to be vaccinated have received at least one vaccination injection.

The report for yesterday marked that 374,631 had received one vaccination injection and that 298,320 people in Phuket had received two vaccination injections (64% of the 466,587 target).

The target of 466,587 people in Phuket to be vaccinated has long been reported by officials as 70% of the island’s full population, which must be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity, and has been marked as a critical requirement for reopening the island to receiving foreign tourists on July 1, though no officials have been emphasising that point in the past few weeks.

As of yesterday, PR Phuket reported that 426,894 people had registered to be vaccinated (91.49% of the 466,587 target), a shortfall of 39,693 people needing to be vaccinated before Thursday (July 1).