The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily report for yesterday (June 28) marked three new COVID infections on the island, bringing the total number of people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 to 723.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 29 June 2021, 12:13PM

A man receives a COVID vaccination injection at the Indoor Sports Stadium in Saphan Hin. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A man receives a COVID vaccination injection at the Indoor Sports Stadium in Saphan Hin. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Image: PPHO
Image: PR Phuket

Of note, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has now outlined its key criteria for its Phuket Sandbox ‘contingency plan’, in case COVID infections start spiralling upward after the reopening of the province to foreign visitors this Thursday (July 1).

Among the key criteria for “reviewing” the Sandbox policy, which include cancelling the project altogether, is if there are more than 90 infections across the island within seven days.

As such, Phuket has recorded in total 14 new infections past seven days, as follows:

  • June 28 - 3 new cases, total 723
  • June 27 - 0 new cases, total 720
  • June 26 - 1 new case, total 720
  • June 25 - 3 new cases, 1 death, total 719
  • June 24 - 2 new cases, total 716
  • June 23 - 2 new caess, total 714
  • June 22 - 3 new cases, total 712

Other criteria for revising the Phuket Sandbox policy of allowing vaccinated foreign tourists into Phuket without mandatory quarantine, other than having to remain on the island for 14 nights, include if there are characteristics of a spread of infection in all three districts in the province and more than six sub-districts, if there are outbreaks in more than three clusters, or a widespread outbreak with no cause or link, or if at least 80% of the number of beds available for infected patients.

The criteria for “revising” the Sandbox reopening measures were formalised in a provincial order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew last Friday (June 25).

According to the order, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office must develop a response plan and a plan to delay or cancel the project. There will be four levels of adjustment measures as follows:

  • Reduce activities
  • Execute the action plan to support the situation (Sealed Route)
  • Quarantine measures within the Hotel Quarantine
  • Review the end of the Phuket Sandbox project

According to the PPHO daily report for yesterday (June 28), the 723 cases do not include six people infected in other provinces and two people infected abroad.

Of the cases recognised since Apr 3, 680 have been released from hospital care while 44 patients remain under medical care and supervision.

The PPHO report for yesterday included an updated map showing the locations of infections on Phuket, as follows:

  • Wichit -  86 infections
  • Phuket Town - 80
  • Patong - 77
  • Rassada - 65
  • Kathu - 55
  • Chalong - 46
  • Rawai - 46
  • Cherng Talay - 45
  • Srisoonthorn - 37
  • Thepkrasattri - 36
  • Kamala - 33
  • Koh Kaew - 27
  • Karon - 31
  • Pa Khlok - 10
  • Mai Khao - 9
  • Sakhu - 9

MASS VACCINATIONS HIT 80% OF TARGET

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) has reported that as of yesterday (June 28) 80% of the target 466,587 people in Phuket to be vaccinated have received at least one vaccination injection.

The report for yesterday marked that 374,631 had received one vaccination injection and that 298,320 people in Phuket had received two vaccination injections (64% of the 466,587 target).

The target of 466,587 people in Phuket to be vaccinated has long been reported by officials as 70% of the island’s full population, which must be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity, and has been marked as a critical requirement for reopening the island to receiving foreign tourists on July 1, though no officials have been emphasising that point in the past few weeks.

As of yesterday, PR Phuket reported that 426,894 people had registered to be vaccinated (91.49% of the 466,587 target), a shortfall of 39,693 people needing to be vaccinated before Thursday (July 1).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 29 June 2021 - 13:11:35 

I'd like to make a point of thanking the people at Jungceylon yesterday for an excellent service. Booked for the 9am slot, arrived early, in by 9, innoculated within 20 minutes and out again 30 minutes later. 3 paperwork checks, AZ given and 2nd appointment booked. Very efficient and friendly staff. They must have done well over 100 people in the first hour.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Drug dealing couple arrested after Phuket distributor confesses
Double dose Sinovac ‘up to 91% effective’ against Alpha strain
PM unfazed by criticism as B7.5bn of aid confirmed
Welcome back home
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals |:| June 28
Police bust B200mn online gambling ring in Chalong
Navy, Marine Police to help ensure Sandbox tourists do not leave Phuket by boat within first 14 days
National Insurance Association warns against COVID cons
TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue
Thai government to offer B50bn in savings bonds to fund COVID-19 relief measures
PM calls meeting to map out further aid
Moscow COVID deaths spike as Asia-Pacific countries lock down
Thai Health Authorities warn against antibody test kits
New restrictions in Bangkok to contain COVID spread
Phuket suffers seventh COVID death in ongoing outbreak

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

I'd like to make a point of thanking the people at Jungceylon yesterday for an excellent service...(Read More)

Navy, Marine Police to help ensure Sandbox tourists do not leave Phuket by boat within first 14 days

Another strong selling point for tourists, exclusively for them - a 14 days prison sentence! I'm...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

@Christy’s comment on foreign workers at a Layan 7 camp sounds exactly same as foreign non-workers...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

Why to have a 'Digital Minister'? As a Official said here recently, most apps are not workin...(Read More)

Welcome back home

Why am I reminded of the "Summer Season" travesty when dozens of tourists drowned because ...(Read More)

Welcome back home

Yes, you will make Thailand your residence when your home country restricts your return. They are no...(Read More)

Phuket suffers seventh COVID death in ongoing outbreak

Skip I'm no fan of Sinovac but it has some use to prevent serious illness and death, and yes bre...(Read More)

Navy, Marine Police to help ensure Sandbox tourists do not leave Phuket by boat within first 14 days

A looong article in order to make something important that is not important at all. But that is a go...(Read More)

Double dose Sinovac ‘up to 91% effective’ against Alpha strain

Lelecuneo@ your field of expertise is what, exactly ? ...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

Thank you Dave C for all of your efforts to help others. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
https://sgssecurity.com/
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential

 