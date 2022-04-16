tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 138 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 138 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 138 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 16), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 50,133.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 17 April 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Apr 16, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:16pm.

The report marked four infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 26 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported for April at 13 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 106.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 138 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,125, as follows:

  • Apr 10 - 189 new cases
  • Apr 11 - 178 new cases
  • Apr 12 - 165 new cases
  • Apr 13 - 157 new cases
  • Apr 14 - 152 new cases
  • Apr 15 - 146 new cases
  • Apr 16 - 138 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,332 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,619 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Apr 16, there are 1,543 people under medical care or supervision, 39 more than the 1,504  reported yesterday.

The report also marked 129 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 122 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 24 to 22.

According to the report for Apr 16, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 135 ‘Yellow’ patients (-7) and 12 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 66 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-8), and 22 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-2).

The report also marked that of 1,448 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 269 were occupied (zero change).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 17 April 2022 - 15:10:16 

Lock down Shanghai, 25 M people, that of ZhengZhou, Xian, more areas,  many millions affected. I wonder or good Thailand son of China  dares to open up now to normal and skip all that entry Thailand Pass nonsense, as visiting foreigners get Covid infected by Thai here, and not other way around. No foreigner is dying here. Covid sores are a Thai-Thai happening.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Head of Patong police, deputies transferred over late-night hotel parties
Full Moon Party draws over 10,000 revellers in Phangan
Patong hotel employees rally to protect their jobs
Phuket Songkran road casualty tally climbs to three dead, 24 injured
‘Inhuman’ situation in Ukraine’s Mariupol as Russia claims almost full control
Power outage to affect Thepkrasattri
Roi Rim Lay seafood fair underway in Rawai
Foreign arrivals average 3,000 in April, surpass January-February level
Phuket on alert as weather warning re-issued
Phuket suffers third road death for Songkran holidays
Phuket couple to scale Nepal’s Chulu West for Soi Dog
Phuket marks 146 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Shanghai residents scuffle with police over virus policy
Pattani rattled by blasts after peace talks
Little Tiger cleared by Commerce office

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 138 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Lock down Shanghai, 25 M people, that of ZhengZhou, Xian, more areas, many millions affected. I won...(Read More)

‘Inhuman’ situation in Ukraine’s Mariupol as Russia claims almost full control

Russian Putin and North Korean Kim are a dangerous threat to the world stability. Keeping/throwing m...(Read More)

‘Inhuman’ situation in Ukraine’s Mariupol as Russia claims almost full control

The Russian invasion , with all war crime/genocide committing, to a peaceful neighbour country what ...(Read More)

High hopes for Phuket Songkran tourism boost

3 days busy and the island is empty once again......(Read More)

Phuket suffers third road death for Songkran holidays

what is Thai or farang??? 555 guess if they did not mentioned is because was a thai one...lol ...(Read More)

Foreign arrivals average 3,000 in April, surpass January-February level

TAT and twisted numbers, we should have at least 1M International arrival a month, right now is way ...(Read More)

Phuket suffers third road death for Songkran holidays

If navy admirals and chiefs of Internal Security Operations Command ( a political body) like to give...(Read More)

Phuket suffers third road death for Songkran holidays

3 Road deaths only. Nothing shocking on Phukets roads. Something can be given in hands of a low rank...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant caught charging ’foreigner’ prices

Hamburger sellers were prosecuted by the authorities in Central London for extra charging Japanese T...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant caught charging ’foreigner’ prices

HATE CRIME! In the UK this level of self serving discrimination against non thai natives would be de...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
SIAM SINFONETTA GALA PERFORMANCE AT LAGUNA PHUKET - 19TH APRIL 2022
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX

 