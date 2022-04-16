Phuket marks 138 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 138 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 16), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 50,133.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 17 April 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Apr 16, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:16pm.

The report marked four infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 26 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported for April at 13 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 106.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 138 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,125, as follows:

Apr 10 - 189 new cases

Apr 11 - 178 new cases

Apr 12 - 165 new cases

Apr 13 - 157 new cases

Apr 14 - 152 new cases

Apr 15 - 146 new cases

Apr 16 - 138 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,332 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,619 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Apr 16, there are 1,543 people under medical care or supervision, 39 more than the 1,504 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 129 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 122 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 24 to 22.

According to the report for Apr 16, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 135 ‘Yellow’ patients (-7) and 12 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 66 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-8), and 22 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-2).

The report also marked that of 1,448 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 269 were occupied (zero change).