BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 132 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 132 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 132 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 19) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 14,177.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 20 October 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 10:35pm, reported six new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report marked no deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 99. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials have marked 24 deaths so far this month.

Meanwhile, the 132 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,024, as follows:

  • Oct 13 - 156 new cases
  • Oct 14 - 150 new cases
  • Oct 15 - 153 new cases
  • Oct 16 - 149 new cases
  • Oct 17 - 144 new cases
  • Oct 18 - 140 new cases
  • Oct 19 - 132 new cases

The current total of 14,177 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 30 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 163 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 2,259 people were under medical care or supervision, 144 fewer than the 2,403 reported the day before.

The report also marked 11,991 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 282 more than the 11,709 reported yesterday.

Phuket Property

The report recorded 16 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island rose by 16, from 1,422 to 1,438.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 6,760 beds available for COVID patients (+110 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket fell from 2,473 to 2,430 (-43 from yesterday) ‒ with the 2,430 beds occupied representing 35.95% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Consequently, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased from 4,177 to 4,330 (+153 from yesterday) ‒ with the 4,177 beds available representing 64.05% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 30 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (-4 change from yesterday), 351 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (-9 from yesterday), and 267 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (+22 from yesterday).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Asian Tour’s Phuket Series praised for inspiring tourism confidence
Wichit Na Ranong steps in over Soi Paniang wastewater
Phuket get ready, says Governor
Military giving protesters latitude, but not ‘rioters’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket candidates for OrBorTor elections, Teacher accused of sex abuse with students |:| October 19
Power outage to affect Thepkrasattri
Tourism operators downbeat on domestic travel sentiment
Phuket candidates register for OrBorTor election
Online bank fraud faces probe
‘No need to halt’ boosters for Sinovac, says Anutin
Phuket marks 140 new COVID cases, three more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Domestic travel to Phuket on the rise? No more Sinovac in Thailand |:| October 18
Power outage to affect Patong
Myanmar to free 5,000 jailed anti-coup protesters
Police warn dangerous drivers at checkpoint will be fined

 

Phuket community
Online bank fraud faces probe

This form of scamming is in Thailand still in its infancy as many things here always start later tha...(Read More)

Online bank fraud faces probe

On Phuket, don't pay with credit cards, but cash. Don't let electric-, water-, TOT-, True Vi...(Read More)

Police warn dangerous drivers at checkpoint will be fined

Drivers can receive many warnings. Every time from other RTP officer. Hehehe. Give straight a fine ...(Read More)

‘No need to halt’ boosters for Sinovac, says Anutin

They are twisting/crawling around with their vaccination justifications. When vaccinated with weak c...(Read More)

Vaccine certificates available via app

During the 'farang' Pfizer vaccination day' in Saphanhin indoor stadium I had to pass 3 ...(Read More)

Vaccine certificates available via app

Vaccine 'passports', are just Yellow Vaccination registration books, not passports. Should b...(Read More)

‘No need to halt’ boosters for Sinovac, says Anutin

Yes, only vaccinating the places that bring in tourist dollars is no way to sort out this country. S...(Read More)

Phuket candidates register for OrBorTor election

I like it 'here' just fine. It's people that annoy me- not just Thais either. Maybe if I...(Read More)

Vaccine certificates available via app

Apparently the assumption is everyone uses an internet smart phone and everyone know how to do ...(Read More)

Online bank fraud faces probe

Personally I can't believe people use their phones to pay for things. It does not seem secure. W...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Exotic Fishing Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential

 