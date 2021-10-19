Phuket marks 132 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 132 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 19) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 14,177.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 20 October 2021, 09:00AM

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 10:35pm, reported six new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report marked no deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 99. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials have marked 24 deaths so far this month.

Meanwhile, the 132 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,024, as follows:

Oct 13 - 156 new cases

Oct 14 - 150 new cases

Oct 15 - 153 new cases

Oct 16 - 149 new cases

Oct 17 - 144 new cases

Oct 18 - 140 new cases

Oct 19 - 132 new cases

The current total of 14,177 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 30 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 163 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 2,259 people were under medical care or supervision, 144 fewer than the 2,403 reported the day before.

The report also marked 11,991 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 282 more than the 11,709 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 16 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island rose by 16, from 1,422 to 1,438.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 6,760 beds available for COVID patients (+110 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket fell from 2,473 to 2,430 (-43 from yesterday) ‒ with the 2,430 beds occupied representing 35.95% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Consequently, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased from 4,177 to 4,330 (+153 from yesterday) ‒ with the 4,177 beds available representing 64.05% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 30 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (-4 change from yesterday), 351 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (-9 from yesterday), and 267 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (+22 from yesterday).