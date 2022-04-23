tengoku
Phuket marks 130 new COVID cases, one more death

Phuket marks 130 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 130 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 23), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 51,319.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 24 April 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Apr 23, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:33pm.

The report marked three infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 24 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for April to 16 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 109.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 130 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,013, as follows:

  • Apr 17 - 129 new cases
  • Apr 18 - 113 new cases
  • Apr 19 - 155 new cases
  • Apr 20 - 157 new cases
  • Apr 21 - 180 new cases
  • Apr 22 - 149 new cases
  • Apr 23 - 130 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,358 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,766 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Apr 23, there are 1,453 people under medical care or supervision, 78 fewer than the 1,531 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 234 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 162 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained unchanged at 33.

According to the report for Apr 23, there are 14 ‘Red’ patients (-5), 135 ‘Yellow’ patients (-5) and 14 ‘Green’ patients (+3) in care.

A further 82 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-12), and 28 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-5).

The report also marked that of 1,446 hospital beds in total available (-2), 273 were occupied (-24).

