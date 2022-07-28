Tengoku
Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, one death

Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, one death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 13 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (July 27), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 54,089.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 28 July 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Details of the death reported for July 27. Image: PPHO

Details of the death reported for July 27. Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for July 27, marked as accurate as of 6pm last night, was posted online at 6:23pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total for July to 17 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 138*.

Officials marked three COVID deaths in June, five in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

The PPHO later (at 8am, July 28) posted details of the death reported for July 27, as follows:

1) Case 44655, male, 71 years old (Group 608**); Final diagnosis: COVID-19 Pneumonia; already suffered from hypertension, dyslipidemia, lung disease, heart disease, Stage 3 renal failure; not vaccinated for COVID-19; risk history given as “had congenital disease, elderly”

Meanwhile, the 13 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 108, as follows:

  • July 21 - 20 new cases
  • July 22 - 16 new cases
  • July 23 - 20 new cases
  • July 24 - 14 new cases
  • July 25 - 14 new cases
  • July 26 - 11 new cases
  • July 27 - 13 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

Fastship Phuket

According to the report for July 27, there are 84 people under medical care or supervision, 11 fewer than the 95 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 23 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 193 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for July 27, there are 20 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 66 ‘Yellow’ patients (+6) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 150 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 86 were occupied (+6).

* The PPHO has since July 1 continued to report an extra death in the total that was never included in the individual daily tallies. (See here and here.)

** ‘Group 608’ is officials’ preferred term for higher at-risk patients, comprising people over 60 years old along with those suffering from any of the seven recognised medical conditions that place patients at higher risk of developing serious signs of infection, plus women more than 12 weeks pregnant.

Phuket community
Royal Thai Police baffled by pot memo

The fact is clear- recreational usage, i.e. smoking- is a violation of the law as is distributing ...(Read More)

Teacher transferred for stapling note to pupil’s shirt

Uniforms are extremely effective in hampering free thinking- ask any army. One merely has to make a...(Read More)

Pot policy ‘won’t be axed’

Sex oriented expats who often disparage over opinions are just showing another facet of their expl...(Read More)

Royal Thai Police baffled by pot memo

Local shop owner overcharges x 10, then police warn and get pocket cash , and upon arrest the fin...(Read More)

Body of American man, 73, found near Yanui Beach

A little bit short of the predicted 20 questions by ematt , but still a case that prevents the inspe...(Read More)

Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

Please Kurt, get some sleep and let "true" doctors handle it !...(Read More)

Teacher transferred for stapling note to pupil’s shirt

Mrs. Sweet, children or students wear a uniform in many democratic countries. Did not hamper them fr...(Read More)

Teacher transferred for stapling note to pupil’s shirt

Not the smartest teacher in country by far but not the only one. Where do they find these type of pe...(Read More)

Pot policy ‘won’t be axed’

@christysour. Glad you quit too but it doesn't seem to stop you spouting wrong information. The ...(Read More)

Pot policy ‘won’t be axed’

Thailand would look absolutely ridiculous and lose far too much face to back down and turn around no...(Read More)

 

