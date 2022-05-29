Tengoku
Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, one death

Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, one death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 13 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (May 28), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 52,950.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 29 May 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Details of the death reported for May 28. Image: PPHO

Details of the death reported for May 28. Image: PPHO

The PPHO daily report for May 28, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:49pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported so far for May to five, and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 118.

Officials marked 20 COVID deaths in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

The PPHO later (at 9:22pm, May 29) posted details of the death reported for May 28, as follows:

1) Case 43575, male, 32 years old (Group 608*), Final diagnosis: COVID-19 with pneumonia; already suffered from TB, Pneumocystis carinii Pneumonia (PCP) and immunodeficiency; had received three injections of COVID-19 vaccine (Sinovac+AstraZeneca+Pfizer), risk history marked as “no data”.

Meanwhile, the 13 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 92, as follows:

  • May 22 - 11 new cases
  • May 23 - 21 new cases
  • May 24 - 9 new cases
  • May 25 - 8 new cases
  • May 26 - 18 new cases
  • May 27 - 12 new cases
  • May 28 - 13 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

According to the report for May 28, there are 544 people under medical care or supervision, zero change from yesterday.

The report also marked 12 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 91 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for May 28, there are 14 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 47 ‘Yellow’ patients (-1) but did not list ‘Green’ patients at all.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 677 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 61 were occupied (-1).

* ‘Group 608’ has become Phuket officials’ preferred term for higher at-risk patients, comprising people over 60 years old along with those suffering from any of the seven recognised medical conditions that place patients at higher risk of developing serious signs of infection, plus women more than 12 weeks pregnant.

