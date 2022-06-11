Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, no deaths

Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 13 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (June 11), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 53,131.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 12 June 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for June 11, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:40pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the number of COVID deaths for June at one and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 119.

Officials marked five COVID deaths in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

Meanwhile, the 13 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 80, as follows:

  • June 5 - 12 new cases
  • June 6 - 6 new cases
  • June 7 - 12 new cases
  • June 8 - 15 new cases
  • June 9 - 10 new cases
  • June 10 - 12 new cases
  • June 11 - 13 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

According to the report for June 11, there are 50 people under medical care or supervision, five more than the 45 reported yesterday.

The report also marked eight people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 174 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for June 11, there are 13 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 41 ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 144 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 62 were occupied (+8).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

In Kyiv, EU chief promises a signal on Ukraine’s bid next week
Power cables catch fire in Kamala
Experts raise cannabis concerns
Phuket Opinion: Needing to see the difference
Abbots answer temple embezzlement charges
Hospital faces police probe over baby’s broken arm
US blasts China’s ‘destabilising’ military activity near Taiwan
Vachira Phuket continues walk-in COVID jabs
Legal Matters: Moving from GDPR to PDPA compliance – the lowdown
Proposal to ease visa rules put forward
Kanokwan granted bail on Khao Yai encroachment
Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, no deaths
Patong to host ‘Rock on the Beach Music Festival’
Driver, 74, dies as truck runs off road in Chalong
Foreign fighters in Ukraine sentenced to death by pro-Russians

 

Phuket community
Proposal to ease visa rules put forward

Immigratin is never going tomake it esier for long term expats- unless they can afford the obscenely...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Needing to see the difference

The first thing tourists see when they come to Phuket are all these billboards. which are close tog...(Read More)

Experts raise cannabis concerns

Even the experts are confused! If anything over 0.2 (aka hemp rope) is illegal- no one is getting h...(Read More)

Proposal to ease visa rules put forward

When is the immigration dept going to improve visa services for long term expats? You continue to te...(Read More)

Hospital faces police probe over baby’s broken arm

[..standard procedures likely leading to the breaking of the arm] What standard procedures? In this ...(Read More)

Kanokwan granted bail on Khao Yai encroachment

There is only one logic thing to do,if you can fight them ,JOIN them ! Horst...(Read More)

Hospital faces police probe over baby’s broken arm

Babies have very soft and pliable bones and it takes quite a bit of force to break a bone in them. Y...(Read More)

Kanokwan granted bail on Khao Yai encroachment

Officials not serving the Kingdom Thailand but betraying country & people, fill own pockets shou...(Read More)

Kanokwan granted bail on Khao Yai encroachment

Quite a large group of high ranking Thai Government Officials who infact are criminals. How is it po...(Read More)

Patong to host ‘Rock on the Beach Music Festival’

lol well.. they might be able to get a few more spectator here then the total fiasco of new year eve...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lean On Me Live Fest
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 