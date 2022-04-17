Phuket marks 129 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 129 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 17), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 50,296.

By The Phuket News

Monday 18 April 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Apr 17, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:59pm.

The report marked five infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 29 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for April to 14 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 107.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 129 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,065, as follows:

Apr 11 - 178 new cases

Apr 12 - 165 new cases

Apr 13 - 157 new cases

Apr 14 - 152 new cases

Apr 15 - 146 new cases

Apr 16 - 138 new cases

Apr 17 - 129 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,337 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,648 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Apr 17, there are 1,519 people under medical care or supervision, 24 fewer than the 1,543 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 186 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 122 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 22 to 19.

According to the report for Apr 17, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (-1), 136 ‘Yellow’ patients (+1) and 11 ‘Green’ patients (-1) in care.

A further 76 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+10), and 19 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-3).

The report also marked that of 1,448 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 269 were occupied (zero change).