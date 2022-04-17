tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 129 new COVID cases, one more death

Phuket marks 129 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 129 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 17), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 50,296.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 18 April 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Apr 17, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:59pm.

The report marked five infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 29 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for April to 14 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 107.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 129 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,065, as follows:

  • Apr 11 - 178 new cases
  • Apr 12 - 165 new cases
  • Apr 13 - 157 new cases
  • Apr 14 - 152 new cases
  • Apr 15 - 146 new cases
  • Apr 16 - 138 new cases
  • Apr 17 - 129 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,337 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,648 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Apr 17, there are 1,519 people under medical care or supervision, 24 fewer than the 1,543 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 186 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 122 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 22 to 19.

According to the report for Apr 17, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (-1), 136 ‘Yellow’ patients (+1) and 11 ‘Green’ patients (-1) in care.

A further 76 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+10), and 19 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-3).

The report also marked that of 1,448 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 269 were occupied (zero change).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Taswegian | 18 April 2022 - 11:31:46 

Interesting to compare these figures with the road fatalities reported over just six days of Songkran. 1,720 Accidents, 237 deaths, 1,696 injured. Seriously, is covid really the problem in Thailand?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Governor responds to Patong hotel closed, Songkran COVID rules flouted
Phuket scoops B3bn in Songkran tourist cash
Ukraine vows to fight to the end in Mariupol as ultimatum expires
Phuket British expat arrested for sex assault on boys
Danger day six sees 28 killed, 246 injured in 241 road accidents
Work from home to prevent uptick after Songkran, dept says
Ways Your Enterprise Can Take Advantage of Bitcoin
Head of Patong police, deputies transferred over late-night hotel parties
Full Moon Party draws over 10,000 revellers in Phangan
Patong hotel employees rally to protect their jobs
Phuket Songkran road casualty tally climbs to three dead, 24 injured
‘Inhuman’ situation in Ukraine’s Mariupol as Russia claims almost full control
Phuket marks 138 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Power outage to affect Thepkrasattri
Roi Rim Lay seafood fair underway in Rawai

 

Phuket community
Patong hotel employees rally to protect their jobs

@Maverick, neither the article nor my comments are about the hypocrisy, which no doubt is a reality....(Read More)

Head of Patong police, deputies transferred over late-night hotel parties

That's right, laws are not followed, corruption is rampant and Thailand will never progress past...(Read More)

Patong hotel employees rally to protect their jobs

Yes Maverick. Imagine all the Covid measures/rules disappear. Imagine all the no relevant, not econo...(Read More)

Phuket marks 129 new COVID cases, one more death

Interesting to compare these figures with the road fatalities reported over just six days of Songkra...(Read More)

Head of Patong police, deputies transferred over late-night hotel parties

@BigaResort, understand your approach, but going along with your thinking means accepting corrupt RT...(Read More)

Work from home to prevent uptick after Songkran, dept says

ffs just let it go already...(Read More)

Head of Patong police, deputies transferred over late-night hotel parties

BigAResort@ spot on, plenty of seats available on flights out for those who can’t deal with living...(Read More)

Patong hotel employees rally to protect their jobs

Nothing obvious at all - we see job devastation all around us as business’s continue to fail - man...(Read More)

Work from home to prevent uptick after Songkran, dept says

To work from home you need to have a job in the first place. Something there is little of since this...(Read More)

Head of Patong police, deputies transferred over late-night hotel parties

Brave man Mr Sittra...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SIAM SINFONETTA GALA PERFORMANCE AT LAGUNA PHUKET - 19TH APRIL 2022
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property

 