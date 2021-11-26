Phuket marks 128 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 128 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 25) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 17,202.

COVID-19Coronavirusdeathhealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Friday 26 November 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Nov 25, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:53pm.

The report marked one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals, but no new infections among Test & Go tourists and no new infections among other international arrivals from abroad.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 137. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in October and so far 18 deaths this month.

Meanwhile, the 128 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 639, as follows:

Nov 19 - 63 new cases

Nov 20 - 64 new cases

Nov 21 - 83 new cases

Nov 22 - 86 new cases

Nov 23 - 105 new cases

Nov 24 - 110 new cases

Nov 25 - 128 new cases

The report marked 13 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 35 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 251 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 17 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Nov 25, 844 people were under medical care or supervision, zero change from the report for Nov 24.

The report also marked 16,283 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 54 more than the 16,229 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 10 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by five, from 148 to 143.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

According to the report for Nov 25, there were two ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 103 ‘Yellow’ patients (-7) and 111 ‘Green’ patients (+10).

A further 276 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+28), and 130 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-18), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report posted last night marked that of 2,773 hospital beds in total available (+2), 622 were occupied (+13).