BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 128 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Phuket marks 128 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 128 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 25) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 17,202.

COVID-19Coronavirusdeathhealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 26 November 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Nov 25, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:53pm.

The report marked one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals, but no new infections among Test & Go tourists and no new infections among other international arrivals from abroad.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 137. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in October and so far 18 deaths this month.

Meanwhile, the 128 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 639, as follows:

  • Nov 19 - 63 new cases
  • Nov 20 - 64 new cases
  • Nov 21 - 83 new cases
  • Nov 22 - 86 new cases
  • Nov 23 - 105 new cases
  • Nov 24 - 110 new cases
  • Nov 25 - 128 new cases

The report marked 13 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 35 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 251 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 17 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Nov 25, 844 people were under medical care or supervision, zero change from the report for Nov 24.

C and C Marine

The report also marked 16,283 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 54 more than the 16,229 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 10 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by five, from 148 to 143.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

According to the report for Nov 25, there were two ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 103 ‘Yellow’ patients (-7) and 111 ‘Green’ patients (+10).

A further 276 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+28), and 130 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-18), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report posted last night marked that of 2,773 hospital beds in total available (+2), 622 were occupied (+13).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Malc-thai | 26 November 2021 - 10:12:45 

If covid care centres increased by  from 148 should be 153 not 143

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand travel change-ups? Miss Universe photographer arrested || November 26
CCSA ends curfew, eases more curbs to bolster tourism
Europe rushes to bolster virus defences as South Africa detects new strain
Marine Dept eyes large cruise ship terminals on Andaman coast
DSI Phuket conference ramps up anti-human trafficking efforts
Phuket judges put domestic violence back on the agenda
Unverified claim suggests ‘Boss’ hiding in Austria
Antigen tests plan for visitors
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket officials blame entertainment venues for rising cases? Phuket police deny ’robbing’ foreigners || November 25
Heavy rain, flood warning for the South
Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks
Be good hosts for Apec meetings in Phuket, urges Governor
Most new infections from entertainment venues: Phuket health official
Phang Nga tourism still suffering
Phuket marks 110 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

The serial apologists can't seem to grasp the concept that people that live here know the rules ...(Read More)

Antigen tests plan for visitors

Is it fair to ask hotels refund of by Government demanded pre-paying SHA hotels? Hotels 'investe...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

Very much possible RTP and rental shops work together under same hood to scam foreign tourists. Ren...(Read More)

Antigen tests plan for visitors

Meanwhile many have paid their PCR test already for arriving in December. Some friends from Europe (...(Read More)

Unverified claim suggests ‘Boss’ hiding in Austria

What a nonsens to mislead the general thai public. Relevant Thai Officials know exactly were '&#...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

Wiesel@ way too logical for the serial whingers on this forum ...(Read More)

Antigen tests plan for visitors

Maybe Thai Medics realize the WHO on 1st Jan 2021 stated that then PCR test MEANINGLESS as it only i...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

It's notable when those who 'come' to Thailand who are not full time residents dismi...(Read More)

Antigen tests plan for visitors

So will the hotels give refunds for the reservations made for after December 1?...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

One of the problems is that the local police get 65% of the fine, the local government gets 35% and ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Exotic Fishing Thailand
UWC Thailand
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center

 