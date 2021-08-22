Phuket marks 126 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 126 new local infections on the island yesterday (Aug 20), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 2,528.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 22 August 2021, 09:30AM

A new daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 21) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Friday (Aug 20). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 10:24pm last night, also marked two news cases of Phuket Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected and one person infected elsewhere brought to Phuket for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” campaign.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 17.

The 126 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island to a new record of 587 in the past seven days, as follows:

Aug 15 - 49 new cases

Aug 16 - 50 new cases

Aug 17 - 43 new cases

Aug 18 - 89 new cases

Aug 19 - 129 new cases

Aug 20 - 101 new cases

Aug 21 - 126 new cases

The current total of 2,528 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 39 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 66 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 1,046 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 81 from the day before.

The report also marked 1,556 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 48 more patients than the 1,508 reported for Thursday.

The report posted last night recorded 128 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs) yesterday (Aug 21).

The 128 suspected cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, bring the total number of people now currently held at “COVID-19 Care Centers” across the island to 447, an increase of only 16 compared with 431 reported for Friday.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report posted last night also reported that Phuket currently has in total 1,013 beds available for COVID patients (+28 from yesterday), with 805 (79.47%) of the beds occupied (+63), and 208 beds still available (-35).

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 24 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 303 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (+28) and 387 were ‘Green’ patients (+27).

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the locations of the new infections across the island was released yesterday (Aug 20), but marked as accurate as of 6pm Thursday (Aug 19), as follows: