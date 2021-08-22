The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 126 new COVID cases

Phuket marks 126 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 126 new local infections on the island yesterday (Aug 20), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 2,528.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Sunday 22 August 2021, 09:30AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 21) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Friday (Aug 20). Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 21) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Friday (Aug 20). Image: PPHO

A new daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A new daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 10:24pm last night, also marked two news cases of Phuket Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected and one person infected elsewhere brought to Phuket for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” campaign.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 17.

The 126 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island to a new record of 587 in the past seven days, as follows:

  • Aug 15 - 49 new cases
  • Aug 16 - 50 new cases
  • Aug 17 - 43 new cases
  • Aug 18 - 89 new cases
  • Aug 19 - 129 new cases
  • Aug 20 - 101 new cases
  • Aug 21 - 126 new cases

The current total of 2,528 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 39 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 66 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 1,046 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 81 from the day before.

The report also marked 1,556 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 48 more patients than the 1,508 reported for Thursday.

QSI International School Phuket

The report posted last night recorded 128 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs) yesterday (Aug 21).

The 128 suspected cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, bring the total number of people now currently held at “COVID-19 Care Centers” across the island to 447, an increase of only 16 compared with 431 reported for Friday.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report posted last night also reported that Phuket currently has in total 1,013 beds available for COVID patients (+28 from yesterday), with 805 (79.47%) of the beds occupied (+63), and 208 beds still available (-35).

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 24 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 303 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (+28) and 387 were ‘Green’ patients (+27).

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the locations of the new infections across the island was released yesterday (Aug 20), but marked as accurate as of 6pm Thursday (Aug 19), as follows:

  • Phuket Town - 506 cases
    (Talad Yai 277, +16; Talad Neua 229, +3)
  • Rassada - 468 (+38)
  • Wichit - 265 (+11)
  • Cherng Talay - 201 (+12)
  • Patong - 135
  • Kathu - 126 (+1)
  • Thepkrasattri - 111 (+6)
  • Chalong - 105 (+1)
  • Srisoonthorn - 93 (+11)
  • Koh Kaew - 67
  • Rawai - 66 (+1)
  • Karon - 40
  • Kamala - 37
  • Pa Khlok - 25
  • Mai Khao - 22
  • Sakhu - 15

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

lelecuneo | 22 August 2021 - 13:45:52 

wow great numbers..i want 300 tomorrow pls...so i will help by going our drinking and travelling from massage to another and hopefully we can achieve the target..... wtf

Kurt | 22 August 2021 - 13:17:14 

Phuket Officialdom has to focus more on Thai inhabitants. Let alone that obsession of checking midnight SHA hotels or fully tested and vaccinated foreigners sleep there instead in their own house. Send these 'officials' to thai premises were a continues outbreak is. There is a job to do in order making foreigners to believe Phuket is safe again for tourists without straightjacket restricti...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police remove containers, change policy
HOMA pioneers community vision in Phuket Town as it partners with local street artist ‘Kailand’
Phuket Opinion: Punishing tourists for wanting a drink
650kg of crystal meth found floating off Trang
Phuket-Samui flights to be resumed next week
Thailand’s Tourism Authority considers Travel Bubbles with Asian countries
New Phuket order revises conditions for suspending Sandbox scheme
Lucky escape for driver asleep at the wheel
MP dares Prayut to bare-knuckle kickboxing fight
Tokyo robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion
Chiang Mai may delay tourism reopening until October
Phuket marks 101 new COVID cases, one more death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand surpasses 1million Covid cases, Phuket’s trash-eating turtle, Sandbox flights? |:| August 20
COVID cases top one million
More than 12,000 tested by ATKs in Phuket, more than 500 COVID cases identified

 

Phuket community
Thailand’s Tourism Authority considers Travel Bubbles with Asian countries

they can consider w..a..f..k. they want but nothing will happen or better...no one will come... goo...(Read More)

Phuket marks 126 new COVID cases

wow great numbers..i want 300 tomorrow pls...so i will help by going our drinking and travelling fro...(Read More)

Phuket marks 126 new COVID cases

Phuket Officialdom has to focus more on Thai inhabitants. Let alone that obsession of checking midni...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Punishing tourists for wanting a drink

One thing is for sure, If we are ever allowed to leave Australia and go to Phuket, lelecuneo can be ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Punishing tourists for wanting a drink

...No tourist empathy of Phuket Officialdom, which is stupid, as Phuket life floats on tourism. It i...(Read More)

Former Phuket City Police Chief caught in COVID allowance fraud

Kurt, yes I wish I knew then what I know now. There was also an incident on my scooter I got knocke...(Read More)

Former Phuket City Police Chief caught in COVID allowance fraud

Maybe- if like so many sexpats, I had a personal body servant to handle my dealings with authorities...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Punishing tourists for wanting a drink

What attract foreign tourists who visit Phuket, they not come for 'culture' is all banned no...(Read More)

Phuket officials crackdown on overpricing

Thanks Christy, time to look for a new hospital. Reviews on Google Maps not good for the new PIH....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Punishing tourists for wanting a drink

incompetence at their best...and the first outbreak in phuket started at Caffe Del Mar in kamala . g...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
SAii Laguna Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
Brightview Center

 