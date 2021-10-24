Phuket marks 124 new COVID cases, four more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 134 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 23) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 14,685.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 24 October 2021, 09:00AM

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 12:20am today, reported no new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

However, the report also marked four more deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 111. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials have marked 36 deaths so far this month.

Meanwhile, the 124 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 924, as follows:

Oct 17 - 144 new cases

Oct 18 - 140 new cases

Oct 19 - 132 new cases

Oct 20 - 140 new cases

Oct 21 - 126 new cases

Oct 22 - 118 new cases

Oct 23 - 124 new cases

The current total of 14,685 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 30 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 172 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 1,591 people were under medical care or supervision, 111 fewer than the 1,702 reported the day before.

The report also marked 13,161 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 231 more than the 12,930 reported yesterday.

The report recorded just four people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell 112, from 761 to 649.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 6,063 beds available for COVID patients (zero change from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket fell from 1,793 to 1,160 (-633 from yesterday) ‒ with the 1,160 beds occupied representing 27.38% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Meanwhile, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased from 4,270 to 4,403 (+133 from yesterday) ‒ with the 4,403 beds available representing 72.62% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 30 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change since Oct 19), 351 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change since Oct 19), and 175 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-17 from yesterday).