BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 124 new COVID cases, four more deaths

Phuket marks 124 new COVID cases, four more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 134 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 23) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 14,685.

COVID-19Coronavirusdeathhealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 24 October 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 12:20am today, reported no new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

However, the report also marked four more deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 111. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials have marked 36 deaths so far this month.

Meanwhile, the 124 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 924, as follows:

  • Oct 17 - 144 new cases
  • Oct 18 - 140 new cases
  • Oct 19 - 132 new cases
  • Oct 20 - 140 new cases
  • Oct 21 - 126 new cases
  • Oct 22 - 118 new cases
  • Oct 23 - 124 new cases

The current total of 14,685 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 30 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 172 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 1,591 people were under medical care or supervision, 111 fewer than the 1,702 reported the day before.

The report also marked 13,161 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 231 more than the 12,930 reported yesterday.

The report recorded just four people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell 112, from 761 to 649.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 6,063 beds available for COVID patients (zero change from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket fell from 1,793 to 1,160 (-633 from yesterday) ‒ with the 1,160 beds occupied representing 27.38% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Meanwhile, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased from 4,270 to 4,403 (+133 from yesterday) ‒ with the 4,403 beds available representing 72.62% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 30 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change since Oct 19), 351 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change since Oct 19), and 175 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-17 from yesterday).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man, 71, beaten heavily in gold shop robbery
Phuket marks Chulalongkorn Day
Govt talks up new, ‘more efficient’ Thailand Pass
Push for Russia, India to be added to quarantine-free list
Silver linings tempered by cautious optimism
We can’t go back to our old ways, Phuket marine industry cautioned
Govt ramps up reopening plan
Phuket marks 118 new COVID cases, six more deaths
Thailand Pass starts Nov 1, refunds on COE bookings allowed
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Details of Thailand reopening revealed, BJJ World Record attempt in Phuket |:| October 22
Rassada launches job creation project
Curfew to end in 17 tourist provinces
Phuket local food served in domestic tourism push
Prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin kills woman on set
Jetstar to resume Sydney - Phuket flights in January

 

Phuket community
When insurance skips a beat

Hospitals run for profit with zero oversight, insurance companies run for profit with zero oversight...(Read More)

Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1

For those that seem concerned about infected farangs infecting the island -despite being vaccinated ...(Read More)

We can’t go back to our old ways, Phuket marine industry cautioned

The greedy speed boat operators don't care about the environment, they only care about money. As...(Read More)

We can’t go back to our old ways, Phuket marine industry cautioned

Fascinated@ probably an over generalisation raising awareness is a start we cant all sit on our hand...(Read More)

Phuket marks 118 new COVID cases, six more deaths

OR...Deaths starting occurring after lockdowns were lifted because there was too much reliance on ...(Read More)

Silver linings tempered by cautious optimism

Yet about a mile north in Layan 3 projects have launched recently- and um..where are their masks? ...(Read More)

We can’t go back to our old ways, Phuket marine industry cautioned

Unfortunately Thai 'experts' do not care about what foreigners say- at the end of the day it...(Read More)

Phuket marks 118 new COVID cases, six more deaths

Interesting... so almost no deaths before the vaccine rollout, and after the vaccine rollout with mo...(Read More)

Three schemes set to welcome visitors

Kurt I had to accept the sugar water as that's all I could get. Second dose was AZ though and I...(Read More)

Three schemes set to welcome visitors

Please choose from: 1) Confusing, 2) A lot more confusing and 3) Slightly less confusing and subjec...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
PaintFX

 