Phuket marks 122 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 122 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 24), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 51,457.

COVID-19Coronavirustourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Monday 25 April 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO daily report for Apr 24, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:45pm.

The report marked one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 15 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for April to 17 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 110.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 122 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,006, as follows:

  • Apr 18 - 113 new cases
  • Apr 19 - 155 new cases
  • Apr 20 - 157 new cases
  • Apr 21 - 180 new cases
  • Apr 22 - 149 new cases
  • Apr 23 - 130 new cases
  • Apr 24 - 122 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,359 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,781 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Apr 24, there are 1,413 people under medical care or supervision, 40 fewer than the 1,453 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 177 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 92 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 33 to 24.

According to the report for Apr 24, there are 14 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 145 ‘Yellow’ patients (+10) and 20 ‘Green’ patients (+6) in care.

A further 77 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-5), and 24 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-4).

The report also marked that of 1,446 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 280 were occupied (+7).

Kurt | 25 April 2022 - 10:12:10 

...Present Covid-19 figures not show reality of what Covid wise is going on.

Kurt | 25 April 2022 - 10:06:39 

Covid patients have colors, provinces have colors. Are the colors matching? :-)  Of course zero patients under the "Bring Phuket people home". There are no people any longer to bring home! Hehehe. And the new death they bring up here were people who died of suffering a disease with on top of it Covid-19. It is not they died of Covid-19. That was just a 'extra'. Present figures no...

 

