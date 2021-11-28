BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 122 new COVID cases

Phuket marks 122 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 122 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 27) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 17,476.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 28 November 2021, 10:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Nov 27, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:13am.

The report marked one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals, but no new infections among Test & Go tourists and no new infections among other international arrivals from abroad.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 137. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in October and so far 18 deaths this month.

Meanwhile, the 122 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 783, as follows:

  • Nov 21 - 83 new cases
  • Nov 22 - 86 new cases
  • Nov 23 - 105 new cases
  • Nov 24 - 110 new cases
  • Nov 25 - 128 new cases
  • Nov 26 - 149 new cases
  • Nov 27 - 122 new cases

The report marked 13 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 35 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 252 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 19 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Nov 27, 1,015 people were under medical care or supervision, 14 more than the 1,001 reported yesterday.

QSI International School Phuket

The report also marked 16,461 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 109 more than the 16,352 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 25 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by 15, from 107 to 92.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

According to the report for Nov 27, there were three ‘Red’ patients (+1 from yesterday), 99 ‘Yellow’ patients (-6) and 130 ‘Green’ patients (+4).

A further 371 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+73), and 92 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-15), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Nov 27 also marked that of 2,761 hospital beds in total available (zero change from yesterday), 695 were occupied (+57).

