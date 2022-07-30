Tengoku
Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, one deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 12 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (July 29), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 54,121.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 30 July 2022, 08:00AM

The PPHO daily report for July 29, marked as accurate as of 6pm last night, was posted online at 8:10pm.

The report marked no new infections among arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total for July to 21 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 142*.

Officials marked three COVID deaths in June, five in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

Meanwhile, the 12 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 104, as follows:

  • July 23 - 20 new cases
  • July 24 - 14 new cases
  • July 25 - 14 new cases
  • July 26 - 11 new cases
  • July 27 - 13 new cases
  • July 28 - 20 new cases
  • July 29 - 12 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

According to the report for July 29, there are 80 people under medical care or supervision, seven fewer than the 87 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 18 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 197 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for July 29, there are 19 ‘Red’ patients (-1), 48 ‘Yellow’ patients (-4) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 159 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 67 were occupied (-5).

* The PPHO has since July 1 continued to report an extra death in the total that was never included in the individual daily tallies. (See here and here.)

