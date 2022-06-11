Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, no deaths

Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 12 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (June 10), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 53,118.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 11 June 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for June 10, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 7:46pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the number of COVID deaths for June at one and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 119.

Officials marked five COVID deaths in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

Meanwhile, the 12 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 83, as follows:

  • June 4 - 16 new cases
  • June 5 - 12 new cases
  • June 6 - 6 new cases
  • June 7 - 12 new cases
  • June 8 - 15 new cases
  • June 9 - 10 new cases
  • June 10 - 12 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

According to the report for June 10, there are 45 people under medical care or supervision, three more than the 42 reported yesterday.

The report also marked nine people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 142 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for June 10, there are 13 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 41 ‘Yellow’ patients (+3) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 144 hospital beds in total available (+1), 54 were occupied (+3).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hospital faces police probe over baby’s broken arm
US blasts China’s ‘destabilising’ military activity near Taiwan
Vachira Phuket continues walk-in COVID jabs
Legal Matters: Moving from GDPR to PDPA compliance – the lowdown
Proposal to ease visa rules put forward
Kanokwan granted bail on Khao Yai encroachment
Patong to host ‘Rock on the Beach Music Festival’
Driver, 74, dies as truck runs off road in Chalong
Foreign fighters in Ukraine sentenced to death by pro-Russians
Ever had a Ten Bagger?
Deputy Education Minister in hot water over Khao Yai plot
Phuket marks 10 new COVID cases, no deaths
Over 150,000 people register to grow cannabis
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cannabis law goes into effect, B300 tourism fee delayed || June 9
Police urge Phuket tourists to ‘play safe’ while on holiday

 

Phuket community
Patong to host ‘Rock on the Beach Music Festival’

lol well.. they might be able to get a few more spectator here then the total fiasco of new year eve...(Read More)

Vachira Phuket continues walk-in COVID jabs

Still pushing that snake oil, must be a good kick back from the pharma companies....(Read More)

Kanokwan granted bail on Khao Yai encroachment

Land title deeds for surety , ha, ha. Was the ink dry on them ....(Read More)

1,000 vacancies at Phuket job fair

1000 Vacancies only on Phuket job fair? That is a low figure for this tourist province. ...(Read More)

Patong to host ‘Rock on the Beach Music Festival’

'Two weeks ahead' planning is already a enormous achievement in a country were usually '...(Read More)

Patong to host ‘Rock on the Beach Music Festival’

[Don't be afraid of the rain because happiness awaits you] Seriously are they that stupid!! Sche...(Read More)

Driver, 74, dies as truck runs off road in Chalong

That is a very old truck. I seriously doubt it was roadworthy. Most likely packed to the rafters as ...(Read More)

Vachira chief apologises for baby’s broken arm

must be low ,why all this fuss is just the first broken arm,the parents want to make some extra mon...(Read More)

Over 150,000 people register to grow cannabis

Over 150,000 registered, multiple of that will not register. Track their own doing in growing, selli...(Read More)

Over 150,000 people register to grow cannabis

Wow Foot , what a clever conclusion.Respect !...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Lean On Me Live Fest
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center

 