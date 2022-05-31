Tengoku
Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 12 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (May 31), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 52,990.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 June 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for May 31, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 8:04pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported for May at five, and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 118.

Officials marked 20 COVID deaths in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 12 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 91, as follows:

  • May 25 - 8 new cases
  • May 26 - 18 new cases
  • May 27 - 12 new cases
  • May 28 - 13 new cases
  • May 29 - 19 new cases
  • May 30 - 9 new cases
  • May 31 - 12 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

Sinea Phuket

According to the report for May 31, there are 434 people under medical care or supervision, 55 fewer than the 489 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 67 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 87 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for May 31, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (-1), 42 ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) but did not list ‘Green’ patients at all.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 644 hospital beds in total available (-6), 58 were occupied (-1).

Phuket community
Wissanu rejects dumping Thai numbers

Wissanu: "Need to stand our ground". ( hold back to the past). "Don't let the iss...(Read More)

Wissanu rejects dumping Thai numbers

The conspiracy theorists are latching on to this one. Look out, change our numbers and the whole gov...(Read More)

Crackdown ordered on drugs smuggled into Phuket

Orders are only followed by those officers and officials who are not corrupt. Which means very few, ...(Read More)

Russian woman dies in fall from Patong condo

Why would you be drinking alcohol on a balcony during such nasty weather conditions?...(Read More)

Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake

Save your little money Christy , as you would loose the bet....(Read More)

Crackdown ordered on drugs smuggled into Phuket

Kurt: Have you told the Vice Governor this? You are seriously lacking in the public spiritedness req...(Read More)

Crackdown ordered on drugs smuggled into Phuket

I do remember that not many years ago the same order was given. Handing out 'orders' for the...(Read More)

Hilton to no longer operate Phuket Arcadia

Karon Hilton Arcadia could very well transferred into into a renting apts location for retirees, plu...(Read More)

Hilton to no longer operate Phuket Arcadia

Nasa12@ the hotel isn’t going anywhere only the management company doesn’t mean the staff will l...(Read More)

Phuket heavy weather warning extended

Wind Guru is forecasting very bad weather for Layan Bay on Thursday evening and Friday early morning...(Read More)

 

