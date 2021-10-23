BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 118 new COVID cases, six more deaths

Phuket marks 118 new COVID cases, six more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 118 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 22) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 14,561.

COVID-19deathhealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 23 October 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 12:16am today, reported one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals and no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

However, the report also marked six more deaths attributed to COVID-19, the highest number of COVID deaths reported in Phuket in one day since the pandemic began.

The six deaths bring the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 107. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials have marked 32 deaths so far this month.

Meanwhile, the 118 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 949, as follows:

  • Oct 16 - 149 new cases
  • Oct 17 - 144 new cases
  • Oct 18 - 140 new cases
  • Oct 19 - 132 new cases
  • Oct 20 - 140 new cases
  • Oct 21 - 126 new cases
  • Oct 22 - 118 new cases

The current total of 14,561 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 30 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 172 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 1,702 people were under medical care or supervision, 267 fewer than the 1,969 reported the day before.

The report also marked 12,930 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 380 more than the 12,550 reported yesterday.

The report recorded just three people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by 328, from 1,089 to 761.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 6,063 beds available for COVID patients (-421 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket fell from 2,052 to 1,793 (-259 from yesterday) ‒ with the 1,793 beds occupied representing 29.57% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Meanwhile, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available decreased from 4,432 to 4,270 (-162 from yesterday) ‒ with the 4,270 beds available representing 70.43% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 30 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 351 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change from yesterday), and 192 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-25 from yesterday).

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand Pass starts Nov 1, refunds on COE bookings allowed
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Details of Thailand reopening revealed, BJJ World Record attempt in Phuket |:| October 22
Rassada launches job creation project
Curfew to end in 17 tourist provinces
Phuket local food served in domestic tourism push
Prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin kills woman on set
Jetstar to resume Sydney - Phuket flights in January
Three schemes set to welcome visitors
Moscow to shut non-essential services as COVID cases spike
COVID patients to get coveted jabs
Phuket marks 126 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Governor: Phuket ready for more tourists, Long-stay health insurance jacked to B3mn |:| October 21
Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights virus outbreak
Thai researchers develop COVID-19 antigen rapid tests

 

Phuket community
Phuket local food served in domestic tourism push

so hardest hit tourist area around Karon/Kata re left out of this They must have been looking at the...(Read More)

Phuket local food served in domestic tourism push

Back to 'world class tourism' again I see- who comes up with this drivel? Look at the areas...(Read More)

Phuket local food served in domestic tourism push

Lt. Cap. General Chef KuXak will also make some of his secret recipes! Stay alert folks....(Read More)

Three schemes set to welcome visitors

Would Xhan-ZERO-xha be here at the airport to greet them? It's all about Money and find a new ...(Read More)

Rassada launches job creation project

When you hear these kind of news you are certain that this govt has failed. These jobless people sho...(Read More)

Three schemes set to welcome visitors

Wondering why Russia are one off this 46 country some are allowed in to LOS. This Sputnik vaccine ar...(Read More)

Wan Org Pansa brings alcohol ban

One of the 5 occasions in a year that army man Prawut satisfy himself with a obedience training of ...(Read More)

Long-stay expats mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn

Insurance is fine...But covid insurance is a joke! Think: why premium for vaccinated people is the ...(Read More)

Curfew to end in 17 tourist provinces

Curfew? Phuket's on that list. We don't have any curfew. The confusion continues....(Read More)

Kevin Moss, founder of Phuket Immigration Volunteers, passes away

RIP Kevin you left your mark here in Phuket and you will always be remembered...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand

 