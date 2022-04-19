tengoku
Phuket marks 113 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 113 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 18), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 50,436.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 19 April 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Apr 18, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 8:00pm.

The report marked six infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 21 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported for April at 14 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 107.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 113 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,000, as follows:

  • Apr 12 - 165 new cases
  • Apr 13 - 157 new cases
  • Apr 14 - 152 new cases
  • Apr 15 - 146 new cases
  • Apr 16 - 138 new cases
  • Apr 17 - 129 new cases
  • Apr 18 - 113 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,343 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,669 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Apr 18, there are 1,458 people under medical care or supervision, 61 fewer than the 1,519 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 201 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 137 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at 19.

According to the report for Apr 18, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 136 ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 11 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 76 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (zero change), and 19 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 1,445 hospital beds in total available (-3), 258 were occupied (-9).

maverick | 19 April 2022 - 12:20:48 

Thor finger @ if they do materialise it will be up north As people go Home to families - if we were to see an uptick here it would be due to Ramadan

ThorFinger | 19 April 2022 - 10:26:01 

So where are all the increased cases due to our great sangkran parties?

 

