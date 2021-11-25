BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 110 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 110 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 24) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 17,073.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 November 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Nov 24, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:33pm.

The report marked two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and one new infection among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals from abroad.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 135. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in October and so far 16 deaths this month.

Meanwhile, the 110 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 580, as follows:

  • Nov 18 - 69 new cases
  • Nov 19 - 63 new cases
  • Nov 20 - 64 new cases
  • Nov 21 - 83 new cases
  • Nov 22 - 86 new cases
  • Nov 23 - 105 new cases
  • Nov 24 - 110 new cases

The report marked 13 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket (+1 from yesterday), 35 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 250 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 17 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 844 people were under medical care or supervision, 54 more than the 790 reported for Nov 23.

The report also marked 16,229 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 60 more than the 16,169 reported yesterday.

The report recorded two people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by three, from 145 to 148.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

According to the report for Nov 24, there were two ‘Red’ patients (=2 from yesterday), 110 ‘Yellow’ patients (+3) and 101 ‘Green’ patients (+11).

A further 248 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+22), and 148 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+7), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report posted last night marked that of 2,771 hospital beds in total available (-12), 609 were occupied (+45 from yesterday).

Kurt | 25 November 2021 - 11:55:58 

So, of the 110 new cases were only 3 new infections among international arrivals, meaning 107 local infections. Seems Phuket has still a lot of locals to vaccinate.

Nasa12 | 25 November 2021 - 10:09:08 

100% increase in one week whit Covid-19 , does  not look good all this. + many school’s have home schools on internet  start last day why ???

 

Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders

Ref my recent comments - apologies to the ladies that might also be involved in this charade of - by...(Read More)

Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders

Interesting again to see that this forum is more about moaning about others' comments - instead ...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

I've followed thais going through road blocks many times 3 thais on a bike no helmets and just l...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

That off topic dismissive non answer is like what I got 3 days ago when I asked the political campai...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

Thais and foreigners have different fines for traffic violations. This is discrimination.　 ชา...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

Take a video of them only targeting foreigners - as we all know they do regularly- then be sued for...(Read More)

Phuket OrBorTor elections this Sunday bring alcohol ban

Anyone have a contact for K. 'Mana' running for Cherng-Telay Orbor-Tor Chief? I'd like t...(Read More)

Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders

10 people visiting on the neighbor's porch- all Thai and not one wearing a mask. ...(Read More)

Most new infections from entertainment venues: Phuket health official

The blaring- speaker election ad truck drivers are all congregating on the neighbor's porch as...(Read More)

Ditch your Moderna order, get Pfizer from state: Anutin

How does one register for the government's Pfizer dose?...(Read More)

 

