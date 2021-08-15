The Phuket News
Phuket marks 109 new local infections

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked 109 new local COVID-19 infections on the island yesterday (Aug 14), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 1,940.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Sunday 15 August 2021, 08:30AM

Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 14) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Thursday (Aug 13). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 10:20pm last night, also marked zero Phuket Sandbox arrivals confirmed as newly infected, and zero new COVID patients brought to the island for treatment under the ‘Bring Phuket People Home’ campaign.

The 109 new local infections bring  the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 507, as follows:

  • Aug 8 - 81 new cases
  • Aug 9 - 61 new cases
  • Aug 10 - 37 new cases
  • Aug 11 - 104 new cases
  • Aug 12 - 33 new cases
  • Aug 13 - 82 new cases
  • Aug 14 - 109 new cases

The current total of 1,940 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include nine people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 21 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 38 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 57 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 776 people were now under medical care or supervision, 65 more than the 711 reported for Friday.

The report also marked 1,229 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 44* more patients than the 1,185 reported for Friday.

The report posted last night recorded 70 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs) yesterday (Aug 14).

Thanyapura

The 70 suspected cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, bring the total number of people now being held at “COVID-19 Care Centers” across the island to 186 (+70).

Of note, the daily report issued yesterday no longer included the section reporting how many people had been released from ATK detention and allowed to go home. The section was included in the report for Friday, marked with a zero.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report posted last night also reported that Phuket currently has in total 846 beds available for COVID patients (+30 from Friday), with 589 of the beds occupied (+12), and 257 beds still available.

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 31 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (+7); 235 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (+7) and 323 were ‘Green’ patients (+18).

The PPHO COVID report for yesterday marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 14.

* Correction: The correct number of people released from medical care according to the report is 44, not 34 as originally reported. The error is regretted.

lelecuneo | 15 August 2021 - 11:15:48 

the problem is that they make up rules and no one care to follow it...like with the alcohol ban that no one is respecting and police not enforcing..... what is the point then? i gladly stop sandbox and shut donw all businesses then for 1 month and clear the island again... corruption, disregard for law etc... they deserve what they get, all of them

 

Phuket community
Island isolation measures extended with minor amendments

Kasskoop the skywalk and office buildings are ideas of the OR BOR JOR president, not the governor. B...(Read More)

PPAO seeks B21mn for COVID support, B14mn for tourist attractions

Don't worry about the giant sewer pipes on Surin Beach dumping the infamous "black water&qu...(Read More)

Island isolation measures extended with minor amendments

Alcohol ban is to stop large groups gathering and socializing especially in clubs the small bars are...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The problem with Phuket’s COVID containment camps

Great eye-opening Op-Ed. CC'ing to US Embassy, Congressional Reps, Senators and State Dept ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The problem with Phuket’s COVID containment camps

@leleconjo Glad to see you still doing your daily rounds of inspections. But why don't you go...(Read More)

Island isolation measures extended with minor amendments

So I can still go to a gym with people breathing heavily around me and I can still get a massage wit...(Read More)

Hospitals ‘should be allowed to import jabs’

There's no reason not to allow private vaccinations that doesn't boil down to arrogance by t...(Read More)

Hospitals ‘should be allowed to import jabs’

Have been several times to Phuket International- and Bangkok International hospitals. Asked for vacc...(Read More)

Hospitals not required to retest COVID-19 patients before discharge

Yes sir. A very good idea not to test a departing COVID patient. It's not as if hospitals are ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The problem with Phuket’s COVID containment camps

Thai Officialdom 'rules' are most of the time just pencil pusher creations, not reality thin...(Read More)

 

