Phuket marks 105 new COVID cases, two new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 105 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 23) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 16,959.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthdeathtourism

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 24 November 2021, 09:03AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Nov 23, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:21am today.

The report marked one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals and one new infection among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 135. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in October and so far 16 deaths this month.

Meanwhile, the 105 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 539, as follows:

Nov 17 - 69 new cases

Nov 18 - 69 new cases

Nov 19 - 63 new cases

Nov 20 - 64 new cases

Nov 21 - 83 new cases

Nov 22 - 86 new cases

Nov 23 - 105 new cases

The report marked 12 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 35 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 248 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 16 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 790 people were under medical care or supervision, 58 more than the 732 reported for Nov 22.

The report also marked 16,169 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 49 more than the 16,120 reported yesterday.

The report recorded four people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by three, from 148 to 145.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

According to the report for Nov 23, there were now zero ‘Red’ patients (-2 from yesterday), 107 ‘Yellow’ patients (+11) and 90 ‘Green’ patients (+11).

A further 226 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+42), and 141 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-7), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report posted last night marked that of 2,783 hospital beds in total available (-13), 564 were occupied (+55 from yesterday).