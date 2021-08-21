Phuket marks 101 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 101 new local infections on the island yesterday (Aug 20), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 2,401.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 21 August 2021, 09:00AM

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 20) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Thursday (Aug 19). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 9pm last night, also marked two news cases of Phuket Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected.

The report also marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 17.

The 101 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island to a new record of 570 in the past seven days, as follows:

Aug 14 - 109 new cases

Aug 15 - 49 new cases

Aug 16 - 50 new cases

Aug 17 - 43 new cases

Aug 18 - 89 new cases

Aug 19 - 129 new cases

Aug 20 - 101 new cases

The current total of 2,401 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 38 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 64 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 965 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 48 from the day before.

The report also marked 1,508 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 54 more patients than the 1,454 reported for Thursday.

The report posted last night recorded 98 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs) yesterday (Aug 20).

The 98 suspected cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, bring the total number of people now being held at “COVID-19 Care Centers” across the island to 431 (+50).

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report posted last night also reported that Phuket currently has in total 985 beds available for COVID patients (+48 from yesterday), with 742 (75.33%) of the beds occupied (+16), and 243 beds still available (+32).

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 24 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 275 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 360 were ‘Green’ patients (-9).

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the locations of the new infections across the island was released yesterday (Aug 20), but marked as accurate as of 6pm Thursday (Aug 19), as follows: