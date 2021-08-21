The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 101 new COVID cases, one more death

Phuket marks 101 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 101 new local infections on the island yesterday (Aug 20), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 2,401.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 21 August 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 20) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Thursday (Aug 19). Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 20) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Thursday (Aug 19). Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 9pm last night, also marked two news cases of Phuket Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected.

The report also marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 17.

The 101 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island to a new record of 570 in the past seven days, as follows:

  • Aug 14 - 109 new cases
  • Aug 15 - 49 new cases
  • Aug 16 - 50 new cases
  • Aug 17 - 43 new cases
  • Aug 18 - 89 new cases
  • Aug 19 - 129 new cases
  • Aug 20 - 101 new cases

The current total of 2,401 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 38 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 64 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 965 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 48 from the day before.

The report also marked 1,508 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 54 more patients than the 1,454 reported for Thursday.

AXA Insurance PCL

The report posted last night recorded 98 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs) yesterday (Aug 20).

The 98 suspected cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, bring the total number of people now being held at “COVID-19 Care Centers” across the island to 431 (+50).

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report posted last night also reported that Phuket currently has in total 985 beds available for COVID patients (+48 from yesterday), with 742 (75.33%) of the beds occupied (+16), and 243 beds still available (+32).

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 24 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 275 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 360 were ‘Green’ patients (-9).

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the locations of the new infections across the island was released yesterday (Aug 20), but marked as accurate as of 6pm Thursday (Aug 19), as follows:

  • Phuket Town - 487 cases
    [Talad Yai 261 (+24), Talad Neua 226 (+6)]
  • Rassada 430 (+56)
  • Wichit 254 (+7)
  • Cherng Talay 189 (+12)
  • Patong - 135
  • Kathu 125 (+10)
  • Chalong 105 (+1)
  • Thepkrasattri - 105 (+2)
  • Srisoonthorn 82 (+2)
  • Koh Kaew 67 (+1)
  • Rawai 65 (+4)
  • Karon - 40
  • Kamala - 37
  • Pa Khlok - 25 (+1)
  • Mai Khao - 22 (+2)
  • Sakhu - 15 (+1)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket-Samui flights to be resumed next week
Thailand’s Tourism Authority considers Travel Bubbles with Asian countries
New Phuket order revises conditions for suspending Sandbox scheme
Lucky escape for driver asleep at the wheel
MP dares Prayut to bare-knuckle kickboxing fight
Tokyo robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion
Chiang Mai may delay tourism reopening until October
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand surpasses 1million Covid cases, Phuket’s trash-eating turtle, Sandbox flights? |:| August 20
COVID cases top one million
More than 12,000 tested by ATKs in Phuket, more than 500 COVID cases identified
Phuket tourism leaders praise approval of Sputnik for Sandbox
Chinese man arrested for operating illegal loan network
Former Phuket City Police Chief caught in COVID allowance fraud
Phuket officials crackdown on overpricing
Domestic vaccine developers request funding

 

Phuket community
Former Phuket City Police Chief caught in COVID allowance fraud

@ Christy Sweet, never accept blackmailing/threats of RTP. Ask them to write their 'mediation pr...(Read More)

Phuket officials crackdown on overpricing

@Christy Sweet, I had in Phuket International a skin biopsy + same time removal spot + lab test, all...(Read More)

MP dares Prayut to bare-knuckle kickboxing fight

A bit childish thinking proposal, well..., but unlawful? Nonsense. However, I not see why some '...(Read More)

Former Phuket City Police Chief caught in COVID allowance fraud

Oh yes this station.. My car rear ended by 3 13 yo boys on a scooter. I brought my own interpreter...(Read More)

Phuket officials crackdown on overpricing

Bangkok Hospital made me hand over ID docs, sign such, and endure a 45 minute wait in order to be q...(Read More)

Lucky escape for driver asleep at the wheel

Did they same time checked in hospital or general health of the driver is good enough to drive a car...(Read More)

‘Sandbox 7+7’ tourists will be tested twice before leaving the island, assures Phuket TAT chief

Tourists will be coming from countries where most people are vaccinated (with effective jabs) cases ...(Read More)

Lucky escape for driver asleep at the wheel

The ability to fall asleep at the drop of a hat here amazes me....(Read More)

Police searching for culprits who shot protesters

Look to your own ranks and it shouldn't take to long to find them....(Read More)

Former Phuket City Police Chief caught in COVID allowance fraud

Mr Ed: any chance the comments below could be translated into English? The Sangsom bottle seems to h...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
SAii Laguna Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
Thanyapura

 