Phuket marks 10 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 10 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (June 9), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 53,106*.

By The Phuket News

Friday 10 June 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for June 9, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 8:54pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the number of COVID deaths for June at one and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 119.

Officials marked five COVID deaths in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

Meanwhile, the 10 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 91, as follows:

  • June 3 - 20 new cases
  • June 4 - 16 new cases
  • June 5 - 12 new cases
  • June 6 - 6 new cases
  • June 7 - 12 new cases
  • June 8 - 15 new cases
  • June 9 - 10 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

According to the report for June 9, there are 42 people under medical care or supervision, six fewer than the 48 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 16 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 129 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for June 9, there are 13 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 38 ‘Yellow’ patients (-2) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 143 hospital beds in total available (-15), 51 were occupied (-2).

* The infographic posted with the report erroneously marked 53,096, the same total number of infections since Jan 1 reported yesterday. The written report itself marked the correct number: 53,106.

Phuket community
1,000 vacancies at Phuket job fair

How many of the 1,000 vacancies actually be filled? With so few that have a decent education, it ma...(Read More)

Deputy Education Minister in hot water over Khao Yai plot

What? Corruption in Thai government? What a surprise! Why is there a Deputy Education Minister anyw...(Read More)

Over 150,000 people register to grow cannabis

@JohnC ... I think you have to have a Thai National I.D. card to register which tends to exclude non...(Read More)

Over 150,000 people register to grow cannabis

How will a grower know if their plant contains more than 0.2% THC? What if it does? Jail? Tea money?...(Read More)

Patong to host ‘Rock on the Beach Music Festival’

Money needs to be spent to hire westerners who actually know how to promote events. Announcing them ...(Read More)

Deputy Education Minister in hot water over Khao Yai plot

Seems like one group of corrupt gov't officials targeting other corrupt gov't officials for ...(Read More)

Life imprisonment for ‘Joe Ferrari’ and five police

It is a thai public secret police officers 'buy themselves up' in ranks, not with money from...(Read More)

Driver, 74, dies as truck runs off road in Chalong

Sad, but how many tons of sandbags it’s was back on the truck. The most of trucks and pickup are o...(Read More)

Police urge Phuket tourists to ‘play safe’ while on holiday

Attention foreign non-quality tourists! Play safe, or else we take our chance and come after you. No...(Read More)

Police urge Phuket tourists to ‘play safe’ while on holiday

Funniest thing I've heard in ages. Thais discussing safety issues! Reminds me of a Thai friend m...(Read More)

 

