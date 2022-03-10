BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marine tour operator pleads for government to stave off fuel price hikes

Phuket marine tour operator pleads for government to stave off fuel price hikes

PHUKET: The CEO of Nikorn Marine Group, a major speedboat tour operator in Phuket, has urged the government to prevent fuel prices from skyrocketing.

tourismmarineeconomics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 10 March 2022, 11:56AM

Prevent fuel price rises so Phuket’s marine tour operators can stay in business, Nikorn Marine CEO Virintra Papakityotsaphat said yesterday (Mar 10). Photo: PR Phuket

Prevent fuel price rises so Phuket's marine tour operators can stay in business, Nikorn Marine CEO Virintra Papakityotsaphat said yesterday (Mar 10). Photo: PR Phuket

The marine tourism business is already heavily impacted by rising fuel prices, Nikorn Marine CEO Virintra Papakityotsaphat said yesterday (Mar 10).

“Petrol prices have risen sharply, but we are unable to raise service prices. If we adjust our prices, there will be no tourists to use our services at all,” Ms Virintra explained.

“Our business mainly relies on boats, and we have been hit hard by the rise in world oil prices," she said.

Ms Virintra explained fuel for the boats previously cost about B20 per litre.

“But now the price has doubled, causing the cost of business to rise ‒ and this is while the marine tourism industry is still suffering,” Ms Virintra said.

The impact of COVID-19 had also severely impacted the industry, with tourists having less money to spend, she added.

Ms Virintra urged the government to slow down the rise in fuel prices or at least help business operators in any way.

“Please prevent further rises in the price of fuel from getting any higher so that marine operators who are directly affected can continue to operate," she said.

Capricornball | 10 March 2022 - 15:26:01 

Wait...let me grab my violin for your sad song.  I really couldn't care less about a "major tour boat operator". You don't deserve relief anymore than anyone else...in fact, less so because you make your living fleecing tourists and abusing natural resources without care.  Most people welcome less boats.  If you can't tolerate making less money (like everyone else), then jack...

 

