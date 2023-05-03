Phuket marine safety ramped up for long weekend

PHUKET: Phuket Marine Office Chief Natchaphong Pranit has issued a slew of notices calling for boat operators to strictly observe safety regulations ahead of the four-day weekend, which starts tomorrow (May 4).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 May 2023, 01:53PM

Photo: TAC Phuket

Radio Thailand Phuket posted the safety notices, comprising four pages of regulations in total, online late yesterday (May 2).

Many tourists are expected to visit Phuket over the long holiday from May 4-7, Mr Natchaphong noted.

Tomorrow (May 4) marks the coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn as King of Thailand which took place on May 4, 2019 at the Grand Palace, Bangkok.

The Cabinet in January this year approved May 5 as an additional holiday to create a four-day weekend to boost domestic tourism.

“Many people are expected to travel back home [to Phuket] and a lot of tourists will come to visit various water attractions… and the coastal areas of Phuket,” he added.

Among the safety rules to be observed were that all boats must be registered and not carry more passengers than permitted.

Operators of piers were also warned to not exceed the safe number of people allowed on piers and pontoons when making their way to and from boats.

All operators of piers and boats are to ensure that all safety equipment, including life buoys and safety vests, was fully functional and adequate for the number of people on board.

Local officials began inspecting boat operators and piers yesterday, with one boat operator at Chalong Pier arrested and taken to Chalong police Station to be fined for operating a vessel with expired registration.

Of note, among the rules posted was that, “While the boats pass each other or overtaking other boats at close range, the boat operator must slow down so as not to cause waves affecting the other boat or cause danger to other vessels”.

Of note, the safety orders were signed and dated Apr 28, a week after a foreign passenger was injured by a “close pass” by a speedboat estimated to be travelling at about 25 knots in the approach to the channel leading to Royal Phuket Marina and Phuket Boat Lagoon.