Phuket marine safety ramped up

PHUKET: Maritime safety and disaster officials have launched a campaign to ramp up water transport safety in the hope of preventing accidents involving local boats and ferries and to build confidence among tourists in Phuket water transport safety.

tourismtransportmarineSafety

By The Phuket News

Friday 23 June 2023, 10:39AM

The campaign was announced at a meeting held at the Andaman Sea Safety and Traffic Control Center (also called the CSC ANDAMAN ‒ Coastal Surveillance Center), at Phuket Deep Sea Port yesterday (June 22).

Leading the meeting was Rear Admiral Nattapong Yanothaikhachit, Deputy Director of Phuket Internal Security Office (ISOC), the political arm of the Thai military.

The meeting followed Phuket Marine Office Chief Nachapong Pranit issuing an order on Wednesday (June 21) for port staff in the Phuket area to ensure safety measures are being observed by boat operators before leaving the pier.

Mr Nachapong tasked Prat Sengnum, Harbor Inspector, to carry out operations to ensure compliance with safety measures.

Key issues discussed at the meeting was the establishment of an ‘Andaman Sea Tourist Safety Command Center’ specifically for Phuket and the development of a response plan to help victims at sea.

Joining the meeting yesterday was Udomporn Kan, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM Phuket)

Mr Udomporn Kan said that with the increasing number of tourists traveling in Phuket, there was a greater risk of safety incidents on at sea

“Therefore, to ensure safety and create a good image for a world-class tourist city, we are preparing a safety protection plan. It is important so that each unit can be prepared in their own organisation when an incident occurs. Response management needs to be fast and able to help victims in a timely manner. This will make tourists confident in traveling to Phuket,” he said.

The campaign comes less than two weeks before the fifth anniversary of the sinking of the Phoenix tour boat on July 5, 2018. The Phoenix capsized and sank in storm conditions southeast of Phuket, killing 47 Chinese tourists.