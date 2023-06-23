333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marine safety ramped up

Phuket marine safety ramped up

PHUKET: Maritime safety and disaster officials have launched a campaign to ramp up water transport safety in the hope of preventing accidents involving local boats and ferries and to build confidence among tourists in Phuket water transport safety.

tourismtransportmarineSafety
By The Phuket News

Friday 23 June 2023, 10:39AM

Phuket marine officials inspect a boat for safety compliance earlier this month. Photo: Phuket Marine Office

Phuket marine officials inspect a boat for safety compliance earlier this month. Photo: Phuket Marine Office

Phuket marine officials inspect a boat for safety compliance earlier this month. Photo: Phuket Marine Office

Phuket marine officials inspect a boat for safety compliance earlier this month. Photo: Phuket Marine Office

Phuket marine officials inspect a boat for safety compliance earlier this month. Photo: Phuket Marine Office

Phuket marine officials inspect a boat for safety compliance earlier this month. Photo: Phuket Marine Office

Rear Admiral Nattapong Yanothaikhachit, Deputy Director of Phuket Internal Security Office (ISOC). Photo: Phuket Marine Office

Rear Admiral Nattapong Yanothaikhachit, Deputy Director of Phuket Internal Security Office (ISOC). Photo: Phuket Marine Office

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: Phuket Marine Office

Photo: Phuket Marine Office

Photo: Phuket Marine Office

Photo: Phuket Marine Office

Photo: Phuket Marine Office

Photo: Phuket Marine Office

The order issued on Wednesday (June 21). Image: Phuket Marine Office

The order issued on Wednesday (June 21). Image: Phuket Marine Office

« »

The campaign was announced at a meeting held at the  Andaman Sea Safety and Traffic Control Center (also called the CSC ANDAMAN ‒ Coastal Surveillance Center), at Phuket Deep Sea Port yesterday (June 22).

Leading the meeting was Rear Admiral Nattapong Yanothaikhachit, Deputy Director of Phuket Internal Security Office (ISOC), the political arm of the Thai military.

The meeting followed Phuket Marine Office Chief Nachapong Pranit issuing an order on Wednesday (June 21) for port staff in the Phuket area to ensure safety measures are being observed by boat operators before leaving the pier.

Mr Nachapong tasked Prat Sengnum, Harbor Inspector, to carry out operations to ensure compliance with safety measures.

Key issues discussed at the meeting was the establishment of an ‘Andaman Sea Tourist Safety Command Center’ specifically for Phuket and the development of a response plan to help victims at sea.

Laguna Phuket 2023

Joining the meeting yesterday was Udomporn Kan, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM Phuket)

Mr Udomporn Kan said that with the increasing number of tourists traveling in Phuket, there was a greater risk of safety incidents on at sea

“Therefore, to ensure safety and create a good image for a world-class tourist city, we are preparing a safety protection plan. It is  important so that each unit can be prepared in their own organisation when an incident occurs. Response management needs to be fast and able to help victims in a timely manner. This will make tourists confident in traveling to Phuket,” he said.

The campaign comes less than two weeks before the fifth anniversary of the sinking of the Phoenix tour boat on July 5, 2018. The Phoenix capsized and sank in storm conditions southeast of Phuket, killing 47 Chinese tourists.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 23 June 2023 - 17:59:39 

Love the staged photo of the "important official" pointing out the lone guy with no vest, with Somchai getting right on it. Such nonsense, and why are they just now preparing a "Safety Protection Plan"?, or are they just replacing the old plan that nobody has read and has never been enforced? And what have they done to the meth-head boat driver that put 30+ tourists in the hosp...

Fascinated | 23 June 2023 - 11:03:10 

Well, they certainly couldn't ramp it down!

Kurt | 23 June 2023 - 10:55:45 

Hillarious, all the photos with people at bla-bla tables. Give them a uniform with the usual load of shoulder paths/insignes/blinkers and let them patrol daily the boat piers on boat safety. The boat rides don't become safer with all these table talks.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal school explosion, Phuket to move ahead with International Medical Hub || June 23
Hong Kong Airlines commences flights to Phuket
New boutique hotel regulation comes into effect
Spanish fugitive on international warrant arrested in Phuket
TAT promotes ‘faith-based tourism’
Pledge to increase medical staff to combat shortfall
All five on Titanic sub dead after ‘catastrophic’ implosion
Phuket ‘International Medical Hub’ to go ahead despite Expo bid Loss
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Anti-dengue blitz, Airport limo co-op punished, Phuket loses bid for Expo 2028 || June 22
Human security takes lead focus in Phuket human trafficking training
Phra Metta flood-prevention works underway
Thank you for the support
US approves lab-grown chicken for sale
‘Wild Boars’ governor Narongsak dies of cancer
Phuket fails bid to host Specialised Expo

 

Phuket community
Phuket marine safety ramped up

Love the staged photo of the "important official" pointing out the lone guy with no vest, ...(Read More)

Phuket ‘International Medical Hub’ to go ahead despite Expo bid Loss

Of course, didn't win Expo, so lets go with an even bigger boondoggle that will line pockets and...(Read More)

Spanish fugitive on international warrant arrested in Phuket

Good catch! Good thing there was international attention on this, otherwise this criminal would have...(Read More)

Thank you for the support

@JohnC, I've heard that a Phuket governorship is like the last hurrah, and one of the most covet...(Read More)

Make Your Money Work for You: Caged Beasts vs Monero vs Stellar

I cannot believe that sensible people would send real money to buy this flim-flam garbage. As Sam in...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety ramped up

Well, they certainly couldn't ramp it down!...(Read More)

Make Your Money Work for You: Caged Beasts vs Monero vs Stellar

I agree Old guy. Any email that comes to my inbox with the subject of Crypto currency I report as a ...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety ramped up

Hillarious, all the photos with people at bla-bla tables. Give them a uniform with the usual load of...(Read More)

Pledge to increase medical staff to combat shortfall

2 Articles: 1 expressing 'go ahead' with international medical hub. 2 Shortfall staff in Pub...(Read More)

Thank you for the support

Has Phuket ever had a governor who's main interest IS Phuket and it's people rather than the...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SALA
Blue Tree Phuket
Zonezi Properties
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket
Thai Residential

 