PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday (Nov 2) led a team of officials to conduct safety checks on ferries and other tourist boats operating out of Chalong Pier as part of the annual safety drive ahead of the high season.

transporttourismSafetymarine

By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 November 2018, 02:33PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and his team carry out their inspection of Chalong Pier. Photo: PR Dept

Governor Phakaphong carried out the inspection together with Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai and other officials yesterday afternoon.

Chalong Pier was the first port of call for Governor Phakaphong and his team as it is the main departure point for many day trips going out to the popular islands in Phang Nga Bay and along the Andaman coast.

Governor Phakaphong said, “I have ordered officers responsible for the operations of all commercial piers in Phuket to seriously enforce safety in their areas of responsibility.

“We have also checked the licenses of the boat captains, papers of crew members, and that all boats have the safety equipment required in case of any emergency,” he said.

“Over the years many tourists have come to Phuket but the supporting infrastructure is still insufficient. We need to continuously ensure we can fully accommodate for tourists as the industry is developing continuously.

“Officials must check in and check out all passengers and boats as they arrive and depart from the piers. I have also emphasised to staff that they comply strictly with safety laws,” Gov Phakaphong added.