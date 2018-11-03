THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket marine safety inspected ahead of high season

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday (Nov 2) led a team of officials to conduct safety checks on ferries and other tourist boats operating out of Chalong Pier as part of the annual safety drive ahead of the high season.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 November 2018, 02:33PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and his team carry out their inspection of Chalong Pier. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and his team carry out their inspection of Chalong Pier. Photo: PR Dept

Governor Phakaphong carried out the inspection together with Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai and other officials yesterday afternoon.

Chalong Pier was the first port of call for Governor Phakaphong and his team as it is the main departure point for many day trips going out to the popular islands in Phang Nga Bay and along the Andaman coast.

Governor Phakaphong said, “I have ordered officers responsible for the operations of all commercial piers in Phuket to seriously enforce safety in their areas of responsibility.

“We have also checked the licenses of the boat captains, papers of crew members, and that all boats have the safety equipment required in case of any emergency,” he said.

“Over the years many tourists have come to Phuket but the supporting infrastructure is still insufficient. We need to continuously ensure we can fully accommodate for tourists as the industry is developing continuously.

“Officials must check in and check out all passengers and boats as they arrive and depart from the piers. I have also emphasised to staff that they comply strictly with safety laws,” Gov Phakaphong added.

 

 

Kurt | 05 November 2018 - 11:49:02 

Khun Wiesel, you never been abroad? Never saw how boat refueling happens in Smart 4.0 countries? Can you imagine that the thai way to do it continuously at Phuket beaches is bad for the marine environment?
" Hundreds of users", as you mentioned,  don't you feel bad about it?  Does it not worry you?

Timothy | 05 November 2018 - 09:08:34 

Hey Wiesel, once again truly comical. Do you think that in other countries, which also have many boats, they use barrels of fuel carried on pickups to refuel? Maybe you should get out and see what the real world is like. Maybe then you would understand our frustration of the backward way this place operates. Ignorance is not always bliss.

Wiesel | 04 November 2018 - 13:29:56 

any better idea for a practible way to let take hundrets of users their gasoline?? or just blabla like mostly??

Kurt | 04 November 2018 - 09:03:38 

Were the boats a day or so prior the inspection informed about this very official inspection? Pier, steps cleaned, wast bins emptied, reserved parking space for the officials?
Yes, lets hope the Governor some day unannounced visit Chalong and Rawai to witness the daily gasoline refueling at beach waterfronts.
By the way, Do the boats have lightning devices?

Nasa12 | 03 November 2018 - 15:10:49 

And what about all the petrol filling that takes place from the chalong shore and especially down in Rawai every morning, it's not impossible and where in those areas when gas filling is going on.

