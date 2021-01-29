Phuket Marine Police step up with food handouts for people in need

PHUKET: Region 8 Marine Police Chief Col Prasert Srikhunrat yesterday (Jan 28) led an event to hand out packs of rice and instant noodles to more than 500 people in need who have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

By The Phuket News

Friday 29 January 2021, 11:19AM

More than 500 people in need turned out to receive rice, noodles and snacks at the Region 8 Marine Police Station in Phuket Town yesterday (Jan 28). Photo: PR Phuket

The food handout, held at the Region 8 Marine Police Station in Phuket Town, was led by Col Prasert, supported by staff from his company Natakamon Property Co Ltd, which provided the food.

A total 120 bags of rice and 400 packs of instant noodles and snacks were given to more than 500 local people at the event.

“Police want to help people suffering from the COVID outbreak. We had previously already distributed food to many people, as many people have become unemployed. Even more people have suffered after the second COVID-19 outbreak occurred,” Col Prasert explained.

“For the people coming to get the food today, we asked them to keep one metre distance from each other and provided hand sanitiser for them to use. We also checked their temperature before they were allowed to receive the foods,” Col Prasert said.

“We and Natkamon Property Co Ltd expect to distribute dried foods to people again next month,” Col Prasert added.