Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Marine Police officer arrested in 385kg kratom bust

Phuket Marine Police officer arrested in 385kg kratom bust

PHUKET: A Phuket Marine Police officer is one of four men who were arrested trying to smuggle an estimated 385kg of kratom onto the island early yesterday morning (Sept 5).

drugspolicecrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 6 September 2019, 10:53AM

Phuket Marine Police Thanakorn Khuiyoksuk (left), 40, was arrested in the bust (faces blurred by police request). Photo: Phuket provincial anti-narcotics special operations officers

Phuket Marine Police Thanakorn Khuiyoksuk (left), 40, was arrested in the bust (faces blurred by police request). Photo: Phuket provincial anti-narcotics special operations officers

Some 385kg of kratom was found stuffed into the car. Photo: Phuket provincial anti-narcotics special operations officers

Some 385kg of kratom was found stuffed into the car. Photo: Phuket provincial anti-narcotics special operations officers

Some 385kg of kratom was found stuffed into the car. Photo: Phuket provincial anti-narcotics special operations officers

Some 385kg of kratom was found stuffed into the car. Photo: Phuket provincial anti-narcotics special operations officers

All four men were charged with possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to sell. Photo: Phuket provincial anti-narcotics special operations officers

All four men were charged with possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to sell. Photo: Phuket provincial anti-narcotics special operations officers

« »

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Phuket provincial anti-narcotics special operations officers and police at the Phuket Check Point in Tha Chatchai were on the lookout for a vehicle carrying a large amount of kratom into Phuket early yesterday morning when at about 4:30am they noticed a blue Bangkok-registered Toyota Camry parked nearby.

Officers approached the Camry and found Eakkasit “Pak” Srijarung, 40, and Rachen Tohla, 21, sitting inside, said a report of the arrests by Danai Jaikheng, Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) of Phuket’s Muang District.

Officers took Eakkasit and Rachen in for questioning and soon learned that they were scouting for two other men who were waiting in a white Phuket-registered Isuzu Mu-X loaded with kratom parked in front of Baan Tha Noon School in Khok Kloi, Phang Nga.

Eakkasit and Rachen men had been the scouts in the lead vehicle for the Isuzu all the way from Chumphon, making sure the way was clear for the Isuzu to proceed without being stopped by police.

At about 5:30am, the white Isuzu arrived at the checkpoint, with Thanakorn Khuiyoksuk, 40, and Nattapong “An” Binya-te, 29, inside.

Officers found 385kg of kratom in packs stuffed into the interior of the cab, said the report.

At the time of his arrest, Thanakorn held the rank of Senior Sergeant Major and was serving with Marine Police Station 3 Sub-Division 8, stationed in Phuket, the report noted.

In making the arrests, police seized the kratom, the Isuzu, the blue Camry, two 11mm bullets and four mobile phones.

Laguna Golf Phuket

After his arrest, Thanakorn told police that he bought the kratom in Chumphon and the men worked as a team of four, with Nattapong driving Isuzu and Eakkasit and Rachen keeping watch as scouts along the road.

They were to split the money after the kratom was sold, he said.

Thanakorn admitted to police that the two bullets found in the Isuzu were his, said the report.

Eakkasit and Rachen confessed that they were hired by Thankorn to drive the Camry and inform him about police checkpoints on the way to Phuket Town, the report added.

They were paid B5,000 each time. This was their fourth time, the report said.

All four men wer charged with possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to sell.

Thanakorn was also charged with illegal possession of ammunition, the report confirmed.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Raids at Phuket condo net three drugs suspects
Rawai Mayor opens disaster-relief donations centre for flood victims
Phuket officials call for safety during Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Find, punish Porlajee’s killers, says PM
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pregnant woman airlifted! Bangkok most visits on earth? Cannabis public forum || September 5
DoubleTree by Hilton opens 290-room Phuket Banthai Resort
Hope returns for Phuket Old Town to be granted World Heritage status
Main water supply outage in Wichit, Phuket Town
Three-flipper turtle washes ashore Patong Beach
Red Cross launches donations drive for flood victims
Dual-pricing for foreigners now legal at Thai public hospitals
One dead, one injured as motorbike exits underpass
Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019
Park chief casts doubt on skull DNA test results
Hong Kong leader scraps loathed extradition law

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019

I call bulls**t! It is impossible for anyone to know how much revenue is generated by tourism....(Read More)

Lottery winner arrested for meth giveaways

What a moron. Goes to show that money doesn't buy brains but it gives you an endless stream of s...(Read More)

Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019

How about the dual pricing in Thailand, by end of this month not only in national parks and tourist ...(Read More)

Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019

Huh? .."improve the quality of tourist products in line with the principles of balance and sust...(Read More)

Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul

Yes G. Floods and droughts are time after time here coming as a 'surprise' it looks like. W...(Read More)

New Work Permit rules confirmed by Phuket Employment Office Chief

Is this law still valid in Bangkok? The Chief of the Phuket Provincial Employment Office, Kattiya ...(Read More)

Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul

Yes K.,saving water for the next dry season will probably their main concern right now.Oh dear !!...(Read More)

One dead, one injured as motorbike exits underpass

Ver sad and unexplained. But what was added to the injury, were the graphic photos of the incident p...(Read More)

One dead, one injured as motorbike exits underpass

I don't believe the 'witnesses (?)' who declared that the motorbike guys just were falli...(Read More)

Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul

Provinces normally suffer to much drought are now taken by surprise by floods. Hope they have the se...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS

 