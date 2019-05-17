The warning came in a notice issued by Chief Phuket Marine Office Wiwat Chitchertwong today (May 17).
“All forms of water transport are to stay away from the area where the boats will be destroyed. The work will from Sunday onward,” Mr Wiwat wrote.
“We will seal off the area near Tha Chatchai Pier by marking the area with red buoys,” he added.
Mr Wiwat gave the co-ordinates of location of the deconstruction area as 8.195929 N, 98.302283 E.
The five fishing boats have remain unused at the pier for about 10 years, Mr Wiwat said.
“They are legal fishing boats. The operators did not commit any crimes, but the boats have remained abandoned for a long time,” he said.
“The boats are just taking up mooring spaces at the pier, and so the owner in China has given the Thai representative permission for the boats to be destroyed,” he said.
“We are following Section 121 of the Navigation in Thai Waters Act 1979. We must warn other vessels to stay away for safety while the fishing boats are being destroyed,” he added.
Be the first to comment.