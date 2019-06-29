Kata Rocks
Phuket Marine Biological Centre provides contact for injured sea turtle findings

PHUKET: The Chief of the Marine Endangered Species Unit at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) has provided a telephone number to be used when a distressed sea turtle is found.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 29 June 2019, 11:51AM

DNP workers with a sea turtle rescued from Natai Beach in Phang Nga. Photo: Jalert Jesadawal

DNP workers with a sea turtle rescued from Natai Beach in Phang Nga. Photo: Jalert Jesadawal

The news of the contact number follows the discovery of two sea turtles stuck in fishing nets this week, one on Racha Yai island and the other in Phang Nga (as pictured above). Photo: Jalert Jesadawal

The news of the contact number follows the discovery of two sea turtles stuck in fishing nets this week, one on Racha Yai island and the other in Phang Nga (as pictured above). Photo: Jalert Jesadawal

The news of the contact number follows the discovery of two sea turtles stuck in fishing nets this week, one on Racha Yai island and the other in Phang Nga (as pictured above). Photo: Jalert Jesadawal

The news of the contact number follows the discovery of two sea turtles stuck in fishing nets this week, one on Racha Yai island and the other in Phang Nga (as pictured above). Photo: Jalert Jesadawal

Dr Kongkiet Kittiwattanawong told The Phuket News yesterday (June 28), “If anyone finds a turtle stuck in a fishing net or injured, please call 076 391128 and we will come out to help. English speakers are welcome to call the number, we can communicate with them."

Dr Kongkiet’s appeal follows the discovery of two sea turtles stuck in fishing nets this week, one on Racha Yai island and the other in Phang Nga.

On Tuesday (June 25), lifeguards at Patok Beach on Racha Yai rescued a green sea turtle, that was found stuck in a tangled pile of fishing nets and rope. Tanawut Maimad and Nuttapong Nupai used surf rescue boards to move the pile to the beach before freeing the turtle and releasing it back into the sea. The turtle looked uninjured and swam away according to the lifeguards.

The second turtle was found yesterday afternoon at Natai Beach in Khao Lampi Hat Thai Mueang National Park, Phang Nga. Officials were notified of an olive ridley sea turtle stuck in a fishing net, washed up on the beach.

The chief of the national park told The Phuket News, “The turtle was found with a deep wound on its left front leg and a marks around the left side of its armature. Officers contacted the PMBC who took the turtle to the Phang Nga Coastal Fisheries Research and Development Centre to treat its wounds and help it recover before they release it back into the sea.”

 

 

