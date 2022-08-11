Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket mangrove land corruption probe falters

Phuket mangrove land corruption probe falters

PHUKET: A series of high-profile inspections of land encroachment in Phuket conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has so far yielded no pro-active results, an official report noted yesterday (Aug 10).

corruptionenvironmentnatural-resourcescrime
By The Phuket News

Thursday 11 August 2022, 10:48AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The news came at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall chaired by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and joined by Prateep Kongsanit, Assistant Secretary-General of the NACC Region 8 Commission, and NACC Phuket Director Suksan Prasara-ae.

The meeting followed site inspections of three mangrove forest areas on Tuesday specifically under investigation for involving corruption. The sites inspected were in Moo 6, Wichit; in Soi Klangthong 1, Wichit; and in Soi Na Saithong 1, Ratsada.

The inspections of the three areas were part of ongoing investigations into whether the encroachment was facilitated by corrupt officials.

People are still occupying the areas, the meeting was told.

Waste is being dumped and a barbed wire fence has been installed to section off land in the Soi Klangthong mangrove area, and residential buildings have been built in the mangrove forest area in Soi Nah Sai Thong 1, Ratsada, the inspections had confirmed.

Barketek

However, the meeting yesterday was told no concrete information had been uncovered on which to proceed with corruption charges, said an official report of the meeting.

“At the meeting, no clear conclusions could be drawn, but the Governor of Phuket has ordered all involved agencies to find solutions to problems to maximise benefits for the government and help reduce corruption in areas prone to corruption,” the report said.

The investigations began after the Royal Thai Navy began its own investigation into claims of encroachment into a protected mangrove forest area near Klong Mudong in Wichit in May.

The investigatiosn at that time were led by Capt Pratchai Thongrak, Director of  the ‘Investigation and News Division Administrative Office’ of the National Marine Interest Center at the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Third Area Command [3AC], based at Cape Panwa.

Capt Pratchai explained at the time that he had been tasked to conduct the investigation by RTN Third Area Commander Vice Admiral Sompong Nakthong, who had received a formal complaint from local villagers of the Makham Khu (‘Twin Tamarind’) community on April 29.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Nominations for prestigious teacher’s award now open
Phuket proving successful in combating human trafficking
More fire safety checks for Patong night venues
Ousted Sri Lankan leader to visit city
Nightclub fire deaths rise to 16
Pla Wan Corner road safety project to begin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Questions over Premier’s tenure? Driver’s licence renewals, Brit revived in Phuket || August 10
Phuket airport holds fire drill
Power outage to affect Cherng Talay
Brit brought back to life on Patong beach road
FBI raid on Trump’s home ignites political firestorm
Driver’s licence renewals now on Saturdays
Lost tourists found in Koh Phangan forest
Phuket tourism industry turns to India
Phuket restaurant owner dismisses claims of price gouging tourists

 

Phuket community
Pla Wan Corner road safety project to begin

Nothing wrong with that road section. Just people driving in High Speed. Cheaper to set up Speed C...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry turns to India

Indian tourists become Phuket business entrepreneurs? Great for diversity. But are Thai phuket busi...(Read More)

Ousted Sri Lankan leader to visit city

No humanitarian reasons were brought up by Prayut regarding forcing Myanmar refugees back to Myanmar...(Read More)

Pla Wan Corner road safety project to begin

Seems the repair/construction improvement of the bend hill Patak Road between Chalong and Kata must ...(Read More)

Pla Wan Corner road safety project to begin

Seems mr Vorasait is adicted to speed. Encouraged by 'service of RTP that not demand alcohol tes...(Read More)

Phuket Town businesses welcome Indian tourists

,,, I don't think the Tsunami warning bouys will work that well. Good luck....(Read More)

Phuket Town businesses welcome Indian tourists

"Love Marine Activities", all they've gota do is stay in a hotel on Patong Beach &...(Read More)

Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised

Maybe they should all close @ 6pm. Far too many swords, guns, knifes & meth amphetamine on Phuke...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry turns to India

Woops good golly gosh...(Read More)

Power outage to affect Cherng Talay

Thanks to TPN for these alerts. It's a testament to incompetency the PPEA cannot figure out wh...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
BDO Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
QSI International School Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 