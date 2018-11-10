PHUKET: Phuket Police on Wednesday (Nov 7) arrested a Chalong-based drug dealer and seized over 52,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and 784.82 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice).

drugscrime

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 10 November 2018, 10:20AM

Over 52,000 ya bah pills and 784.82 grams of ya ice were seized in a drug raid conducted last Wednesday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The arrest of Danai Hlankban, 35, was revealed by Col Akanit Danpitaksarn, a Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police, and Maj Kongpop Posane, Chief of Border Patrol Police Company 425, at a press conference held yesterday (Nov 9) at Phuket Provincial Police Station.

The investigation was launched by Border Patrol Police Company 425 after officers received a tip off that Mr Danai may be distributing drugs in Phuket. Having checked Mr Danai's activities and behaviour, officers found the tip off trustworthy and cooperated with Phuket police to conduct a joint raid.

On Wednesday (Nov 7) the joint task force arrived to a house on Soi Yodsane 1 in Chalong, arrested the suspect and seized over 52,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and 784.82 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice) hidden in a speaker.

After his arrest, Mr Danai told police that he received the drugs from a man named Sompong Niyumwong (Mr Nung) from Phang Nga as he did six or seven times before. The drugs were delivered to Phuket by a private transportation company, Mr Danai's task was to distribute them among locals. According to Mr Danai, Mr Nung paid him some B20,000 for distribution of each shipment.

Police charged Mr Danai with possession of Category 1 drugs (ya bah, ya ice) and distribution of drugs.