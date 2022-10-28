Mr Daoruang, 32, also known as Bird (family name not disclosed) was arrested in a commercial building in Moo 1 of tambon Wichit last Tuesday (Oct 25), Wichit Police reported on Facebook.
The arrest was conducted by officers of the Royal Thai Police and the Region 8 Police, the report added.
The suspect, registered as living in Chalong, was found in possession of seven ya bah pills as well as 31.63 grams of ya ice and one round of ammunition of an undisclosed caliber. No firearm was reported as seized.
Mr Daoruang was taken to Wichit police station and charged with illegal possession of a category 1 illegal drug with intent to sell and with illegal possession of ammunition.
Be the first to comment.