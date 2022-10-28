Phuket man nabbed with methamphetamine, ammunition

PHUKET: Police have arrested a man in Wichit after finding him in possession of methamphetamine pills (ya bah), crystal methamphetamine (ya ice) and ammunition.

By The Phuket News

Friday 28 October 2022, 04:05PM

Mr Daoruang point at the pieces of evidence seized from him in the arrest. Photo: Wichit Police

Mr Daoruang, 32, also known as Bird (family name not disclosed) was arrested in a commercial building in Moo 1 of tambon Wichit last Tuesday (Oct 25), Wichit Police reported on Facebook.

The arrest was conducted by officers of the Royal Thai Police and the Region 8 Police, the report added.

The suspect, registered as living in Chalong, was found in possession of seven ya bah pills as well as 31.63 grams of ya ice and one round of ammunition of an undisclosed caliber. No firearm was reported as seized.

Mr Daoruang was taken to Wichit police station and charged with illegal possession of a category 1 illegal drug with intent to sell and with illegal possession of ammunition.