Phuket man nabbed in 100kg ice arrest

BANGKOK: A Phuket man has been arrested for attempting to traffic 100 kilogrammes of crystal meth through Pattani on Friday (Aug 12).

drugscrimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 14 August 2022, 09:00AM

Narcotics suppression police officers remove fertiliser sacks filled with packs of crystal meth from a pickup truck as the driver (in yellow shirt) looks on at a security checkpoint in Pattani on Friday (Aug 12). Photo: NSB

The suspect, Imron ‘Lan’ Sani, 39, of Phuket, reportedly said he had evaded arrest after taking part in an even bigger drug run four months earlier in Phatthalung, reports the Bangkok Post.

Narcotics suppression police arrested Imron at a security checkpoint in Tambon Tha Kamcham of Nong Chik District, said deputy national chief Pol Gen Roy Ingkapairote.

Officers seized the suspect’s pickup truck containing 100kg of crystal meth. Another pickup was also seized after it was abandoned by a second suspect.

The arrest was the result of a follow-up investigation launched after officers seized 279kg of crystal meth in Phatthalung on March 31, said Pol Lt Gen Sarayuth Sanguanpokhai, Commissioner of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB).

Following the seizure and the arrest of some of the alleged smugglers in Muang district of the southern province, NSB investigators learned that the gang to which they belonged was planning to smuggle more drugs into the South during the current long weekend.

Officers on Friday spotted a pickup with its bed covered by a tarpaulin trying to avoid the Koh Mor Kaeng security checkpoint in Nong Chik and managed to stop it. A search found five fertiliser sacks containing packs of crystal meth in the bed of the pickup.

During questioning, Imron reportedly confessed that the drugs were destined for a recipient in Narathiwat. He also told investigators that he had taken part in the Phatthalung operation, driving ahead of the vehicle carrying the 279kg of the drug that was seized. At the time, he managed to flee.

This time, he was not so lucky. Imron said he had chosen the long weekend because he believed police would be busy directing traffic and might not have time to search vehicles.

He told the arresting team that another pickup with Ranong licence plates had driven ahead of his vehicle to clear the way. Officers later found it abandoned along the route, but the driver had managed to flee, said Lt Gen Sarayuth.

Imron was charged with colluding in illegal possession of illicit drugs. He was handed over to police at the NSB sub-division 4 for legal action. The investigation is being extended to arrest those involved and to seize assets of members of the drug gang, said the NSB chief.

