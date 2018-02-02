PHUKET: A Thai man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon when he was found in possession of drugs worth over B1 million.

The drugs and other seized items were put on display at today's press conference. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Detail of the arrest were revealed at a press conference held at 1pm today (Feb 2) at the Phuket Provincial Police Station.

At 2:30pm on Wednesday (Jan 31), a team of Phuket Provincial Police led by Lt Col Sutthichai Teanpo arrested Nakarin ‘Mos’ Chaweewongprateep, 26, from Phuket when he was found in possession of 14 bags of crystal meth (ya ice) weighing 1.3 kilograms and 307 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) said to be worth B1.4mn, a firearm and ammunition. Police also seized from him two mobile phones, a Yamaha motorbike and a Honda City car.

Nakarin was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

It was revealed that Nakarin has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm previously and had been temporarily released from custody.

Nakarin’s arrest came after police received a tip-off that he had been selling ya ice in Phuket.

On Wednesday police were notified that Nakarin had drugs stored in his car which was parked on at the Irawadee housing estate in Wichit.

Police continued their investigation and found Nakarin opening the back of a Honda City car. Nakarin took out an orange rubber bag containing the aforementioned drugs.