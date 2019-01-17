THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket man arrested over Phatthalung New Year karaoke murder

PHUKET: A Phuket man wanted for his possible involvement in a fatal shooting at a New Year party in Phatthalung was found at his home in Wichit early this morning (Jan 17) and taken back to Phatthalung to face charges.

murderhomicidecrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 17 January 2019, 03:49PM

Channarong Sungharn (2nd from left), 33, was presented the warrant for his arrest over the murder this morning (Jan 17). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Channarong Sungharn (2nd from left), 33, was presented the warrant for his arrest over the murder this morning (Jan 17). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee led police officers to a house in Semsub Village at 12:30am upon receiving a warrant from Phatthalung Provincial Court for the arrest of Channarong Sungharn, 33.

Gen Wisan said “I led officers to the house in Sermsub Village, Wichit, where we found a man fitting the suspect’s description in front of the house.

“Upon inspecting the man’s ID card it was confirmed that he was the suspect in question.”

Channarong was taken to Bang Kaeo Police Station in Phatthalung, where the case is being investigated.

Channarong is suspected of killing Siripong Konglaem, 41, at a New Year party held at Channarong’s father’s house, which is also a car repair shop, on the night of Jan 31, 2018.

The party was attended by around 100 friends and relatives who were socialising and taking part in karaoke when an altercation broke out at one of the tables.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

During the altercation Mr Siripong was fatally shot twice with a 9mm handgun, once in the right ear and once on the right side of his chin.

The party came to an abrupt end as guests fled in a panic.

Police were called and arrived to find two 9mm shells at the scene which were collected as evidence.

After the incident, Channarong returned to his home in Phuket, where he lives with his family.

Police are still hunting the suspect’s brother, Ruttichai Sungharn, 31, who is alleged to also have been involved in the shooting.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police apologise for Frenchman’s murder
Phuket Opinion: Where boys in brown shine
Man arrested for slaying ex-partner in the street
Suspects arrested for deadly Phuket street shooting
Phuket nightclub guard arrested for previous murder
Cambodia asked to arrest Phuket killer of young couple
Patong ‘Pum Pui’ bar owner linked with Chonburi slayings
Phuket Police on alert for suspects in Ranong slaying
Police hunt attackers after Phuket school staffer, 60, found beaten to death
Police arrest suspect in shooting murder of 17-year-old Phuket girl
Two arrested for murder of Myanmar woman in Phuket, one suspect confesses
Police chief: All Krabi massacre suspects arrested
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Witch doctor shooting, Facebook deaths aftermath, police prostitution || April 26
Body of slain Thai student returns home from Seattle
Man confesses to beating wife to death

 

Phuket community
Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

He has, wrong as usual....(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

There is only one - same one who believes action against nominee sharleholders is incorrect. 60 mill...(Read More)

TAT praises visa-on-arrival fee waiver extension to April 30

It appears that TAT is accepting the reality that tourism numbers have dropped considerably over the...(Read More)

New B25mn tsunami-warning buoy ‘to be operational tomorrow’

From Oct 25, 2017 till today Jan, 17, 2019 there was that location no working tsunami buoy? Excused...(Read More)

Six houses destroyed by fire

Of course he knows them.Probably checks on them whenever he sees a car parking outside a shed on hi...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

I'm fascinated by this comment "We need Insp K on the case!!" can you at least try and...(Read More)

Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists

"What this article is about is a motor accident. Get with the program. Even Australia as are ma...(Read More)

Korean tourists given rustic welcome as airport taxi hits cow

Of course the person to blame for the accident is the cow (which could be charged with damage to pro...(Read More)

Phuket in the cold as ’Smart Driver’s licences’ launch

Chief Banyat 'declines' a lot. Probably he has no clue, not informed, and is shocked himsel...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

Taxi drivers in Phuket are influential people. ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Harvey Law Corporation
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
Express Carpet and Decor
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
ZUMA Restaurant
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019

 