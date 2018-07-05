FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket man arrested for stealing statue of god of good luck, protection

PHUKET: A construction worker has been arrested for stealing a revered four-faced “Phra Phrom” statue from a shrine at a petrol station in Srisoonthorn early Tuesday morning (July 3) in the hope that he could sell it to pay his bills.

crimeculturereligionpoliceEakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 5 July 2018, 11:50AM

Police arrested 47-year-old Montri Sawetdul at his room at a construction workers’ camp in Srisoonthorn last night (July 4). Photo: Thalang Police

Police arrested 47-year-old Montri Sawetdul at his room at a construction workers’ camp in Srisoonthorn last night (July 4). Photo: Thalang Police

‘Phra Phrom’ is the Thai representation of the Hindu god of creation Lord Brahma and regarded in Thai culture as a deity of good fortune and protection. Photo: Thalang Police

‘Phra Phrom’ is the Thai representation of the Hindu god of creation Lord Brahma and regarded in Thai culture as a deity of good fortune and protection. Photo: Thalang Police

Police arrested 47-year-old Montri Sawetdul at his room at a construction workers’ camp in Srisoonthorn last night (July 4). Photo: Thalang Police

Police arrested 47-year-old Montri Sawetdul at his room at a construction workers’ camp in Srisoonthorn last night (July 4). Photo: Thalang Police

Police arrested 47-year-old Montri Sawetdul at his room at a construction workers’ camp in Srisoonthorn last night (July 4). Photo: Thalang Police

Police arrested 47-year-old Montri Sawetdul at his room at a construction workers’ camp in Srisoonthorn last night (July 4). Photo: Thalang Police

However, stealing an image of the Hindu god of creation Lord Brahma – regarded in Thai culture as a deity of good fortune and protection – didn’t work out so well for 47-year-old Montri Sawetdul.

Thalang Police arrived at his room at a construction workers’ camp in Srisoonthorn at 7pm last night (July 4) and placed him under arrest.

Seized as evidence at the scene was the Phra Phrom statue and the three yellow plastic garlands adorning it.

Also seized were Montri’s blue-black Honda Wave motorbike, his helmet, and the blue-white shirt, black pants and even the white pair of shoes he was wearing when he stole the statue.

Lt Col Nathapob Pongsaparn of the Thalang Police explained that his officers were notified of the theft by Surarak Hatsapak, 36, at 1:40pm on Tuesday (July 3).

Ms Surarak explained that the statue had been stolen from the PPT Jomthong petrol station in Muang Mai, Thalang, at 3:55am that day.

The entire incident was recorded on CCTV, she noted.

Officials began their search for the thief, and by last night had their man in custody.

“The suspect confessed that he he stole the statue and that he wanted to sell it for money to pay his daily expenses,” Col Nathapob said.

Montri was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with committing theft at night, Col Nathapob added.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

BenPendejo | 05 July 2018 - 15:56:25 

Brains galore in this story.  Not only the genius that tried stealing this good luck totem...but also the people that really buy into the idea that a ceramic painted statue with plastic  garlands is actually going to bring anything to anyone...including successful future to a gas station.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police hunting for Phuket Town temple robbers
Phuket police confirm alcohol ban for Makha Bucha holiday
Temple warns violence will flare in row
Phuket Immigration arrests Cambodian ‘monks’ – defrocked, arrested, to be deported
DSI’s Dhammajayo temple search flops, agency vows to renew bid to arrest abbot
Seeking redemption in art
Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs
Senegal authorities sweeping child beggars off streets
Thai gamblers gear up for World Cup
Rewards offered for World Cup gambling tip-offs in Phuket
Fund scandal nets top official
Double-decker bus hits truck at speed,19 dead
Official probed over embezzled B88mn
Activist lines Premchai up in his sights
Octopizzo: Nairobi’s rap king

 

Phuket community
Phuket man arrested for stealing statue of god of good luck, protection

Brains galore in this story. Not only the genius that tried stealing this good luck totem...but als...(Read More)

Deadly rips see more tourists rescued at Phuket beaches

I've said it numerous times, the lifeguards at Surin are not lifeguards. They are constantly si...(Read More)

Thailand cave rescue: What now for the boys?

Mr.Kurt is right.The thai excuse person only like to criticize his comments,without to add something...(Read More)

AirAsia Phuket-Penang direct flights begin

This means no turn around visa run,you must spend one night in this boring town. Bravo a real deal ...(Read More)

Thailand cave rescue: What now for the boys?

"the cave was to be closed one week before the boys went in," if this is correct then Kurt...(Read More)

‘Central Patong’ project rises in Phuket

This must be the only place where a shopping mall ceremony is attended by "high ranking police&...(Read More)

Thailand cave rescue: What now for the boys?

Perhaps next you want parks closed because tree branches will fall down, rivers closed off, no pedes...(Read More)

Routine checkpoint nets dealer with 1,400 meth pills, 100g of ice

Only small dealers are caught.when will they go for the factorys? Maybe to many people in high posi...(Read More)

Routine checkpoint nets dealer with 1,400 meth pills, 100g of ice

What is the need for that 8 police officers want to be on a photo with a simple low ranking drug dea...(Read More)

Tham Luang children found safe!

"Who the hell care," well my serial critic, it seems the Thais care, otherwise they would ...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
Two-Time Pizza Acrobatics World Champion Pasqualino Barbasso
International Law office of Ake and Associates
HeadStart International School Phuket
Chattha
Kantok Restaurant
My Physio By Kanitta
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket

 