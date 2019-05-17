THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket man arrested for role in Thalang Riot posts B500k bail

PHUKET: The 21-year-old man arrested in Bangkok and brought back to Phuket to face charges for his alleged role in the Thalang Riot more than three years ago has been released by police after posting B500,000 bail.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 17 May 2019, 11:38AM

Setthawut Tangjit, 21, posted B500,000 bail at Thalang Police Station yesterday evening (May 16). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Setthawut Tangjit, 21, posted B500,000 bail at Thalang Police Station yesterday evening (May 16). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Setthawut Tangjit a first-year engineering student at Southeast Asia University in Bangkok, was arrested by Crime Suppression Division officers on Tuesday. 

He was brought to Phuket to have the charges read to him at Thalang Police Station, where the riot took place on Oct 11, 2015.

“He arrived at 5:30pm yesterday (May 16),” confirmed Maj Kraisorn Bunprasop of Thalang Police.

“He acknowledged the charges named in the arrest warrant, and he posted bail by submitting a Chanote land title deed as surety,” he added.

Under arrest warrant No. 844/2558 issued by the Phuket Provincial Court on Nov 18, 2015, Mr Setthawut stands accused of:

  • Uniting with 10 or more people to engage in violence and threatening to use
  • Taking action that causes chaos in the country
  • Burning of public property and chattels
  • Uniting with others to cause property damage
  • Uniting with others to assault officials who are acting in accordance with their duties
  • Uniting with others to invade government buildings
  • Uniting with others to obstruct traffic on a public road

“Next, Mr Setthawut will be questioned by investigators,” Maj Kraisorn said.

Thalang Police Chief Col Teerawat Liamsuwan confirmed to The Phuket News yesterday that he was aware that Mr Setthawut had denied the charges and told police in Bangkok that he was not even in Phuket at the time of the riot.

Instead, Mr Setthawut said he was on holiday in Nakhon Sri Thammarat at the time. (See story here.)

During the riot, which lasted through the night of Oct 11, 2015, hundreds of protesters torched cars and hurled bricks at Thalang Police Station in retaliation for two local teenagers dying in a motorbike chase by police allegedly pursuing the teens to arrest them for drugs.

Several police officers were injured in the melee. (See story here.) 

The four police officers involved in the botched drugs arrest that resulted in the deaths of Pathomwat Panarak, 22, and Thanaporn Kantakien, 17 – and consequently sparked the riot – remained on active duty.

The four officers – Lt Suchart Luecha, Snr Sgt Maj Prasai Phuengphol, L/Cpl Kanthaphol Khongnukate and L/Cpl Phanuwit Kaewsang – were quickly transferred from Thalang Police Station and the deaths of Mr Pathomwat and Mr Thanaporn were promptly ruled as an accident. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mom buries baby alive! Elephants in the sea? Stabbing victim disappears? || May 17
Phuket Marine Office to destroy abandoned Chinese fishing boats
Seven arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket
Baby Jumbo is dead
Phuket elephant rides in the sea given all clear
British man stabbed, girlfriend disappear as police hunt for suspect stalls
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cannibal secrets? Thalang Riot arrest! Restoring Maya Bay corals! || May 16
Power outage in Chalong
Phuket man, 21, arrested in Bangkok over Thalang Riot
Scheduled blackout to affect Pa Khlok, Koh Yao islands
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July
Foreign divers volunteer for Maya Bay coral restoration project
Phuket Town underground cable works to finish early
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket prisoners pardoned? Bangla Rd. killer charged! June 3 new national holiday! || May 15
More than 200 Phuket prisoners released by royal pardon

 

Phuket community
Phuket man, 21, arrested in Bangkok over Thalang Riot

A 4 years old arrest warrant for a boy who was at the time of the riots a minor. Now, 4 years later ...(Read More)

Baby Jumbo is dead

That 'Zoo' is a disgrace and should have been shut down years ago....(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

Do we smell here money making corruption in thai government over the heads of Expats who have alread...(Read More)

Bar host stabbed to death on Bangla Road

"I bet you were one of the few not aware what to expect when going there first time.Same as una...(Read More)

Tourism income up 5% at B885bn in Q1

TAT, TAT, nonsense hahahaha. And while Thai Airways sinks deeper in red, Bangkok Airways delays new ...(Read More)

Phuket elephant rides in the sea given all clear

Are the elephants poo's and piss good for the corals. Do they flourish with that? And who wants...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

sure 40.000 OUTPATIENT or is it junk news?...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

how much money is wasted on head injuries and subsequent deaths of people not wearing helmets on the...(Read More)

Phuket man, 21, arrested in Bangkok over Thalang Riot

Ah, yes. The Thalang Police Station Riot. Good times....(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

my insurance premium increases every time a local crashes into me none of them are insured and many ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Ride 4 Kids 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
Express Carpet and Decor

 