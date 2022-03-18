Phuket man arrested for indecent photos of young teen girls posted online

PHUKET: A 58-year-old man in Kathu has been arrested after photos he posted online of young teenage girls posing in underwear were condemned as inappropriate.

crimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 18 March 2022, 11:07AM

Manat Puttanupap, 58, is arrested by police on Wednesday (Mar 16). Photo: Kathu Police

Kathu Police Chief Col Rungrit Ratanaphakdi confirmed yesterday that officers arrested Manat Puttanupap, 58, on Wednesday (Mar 16).

Manat was taken into custody under a warrant issued by the Phuket Provincial Court “on suspicion of deprivation of a child not more than fifteen years old away from parents, guardians or caregivers without justifiable cause for indecency and commit indecent acts against a child not over fifteen years old”, Col Rungrit said in the statement.

The photos were posted on what was described as a “popular Phuket Facebook page”, stirring outrage among viewers who slammed the photos as inappropriate.

The photos showed the girls, from very early to mid-teens, modelling in various poses and various states of undress. One young girl was wearing only shorts and a training bra. An older girl was wearing a bra with her jeans undone to expose her underwear.

Manat attempted to defend the photos posted online, but removed them in his attempts to quell the outrage against him.

Viewers online accused Manat of deceiving the girls into removing their clothes for the sake of taking the photos.

Manat was taken to Kathu Police Station and charged under the arrest warrant.

Care workers have interviewed the girls as part of the investigation adn to provide any guidance and support necessary.