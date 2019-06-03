Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket man arrested after five years on the run for drugs, guns

PHUKET: Thalang Police arrested a 41-year-old Phuket man at a residence in Pa Khlok on Saturday (June 1) after he had spent the past five years in hiding, accumulating seven outstanding warrants for his arrest related to drugs and illegal firearms and ammunition.

crimedrugspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 3 June 2019, 11:32AM

Officers led by Lt Col Nathapop Pongsapan of the Thalang Police arrested Adisak ‘Mamood’ Homhuan, at a house in Moo 4 Pa Khlok on Saturday (June 1). Photo: Eakkpop Thongtub

Officers led by Lt Col Nathapop Pongsapan of the Thalang Police arrested Adisak ‘Mamood’ Homhuan, at a house in Moo 4 Pa Khlok on Saturday (June 1). Photo: Eakkpop Thongtub

Officers led by Lt Col Nathapop Pongsapan of the Thalang Police arrested Adisak “Mamood” Homhuan, at a house in Moo 4 Pa Khlok on Saturday, police reported yesterday (June 2).

Adisak had been on the run since his arrest in 2014, police noted in their reports.

An arrest warrant for Adisak was first issued on June 2, 2014 on charges of possession of a Category 1 drug (amphetamine) with intent to sell and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

A second arrest warrant was issued on June 10, 2014 as Adisak had failed to present himself at Phuket Provincial Court to hear the charges against him.

On September 3, 2014, a third arrest warrant was issued for Adisak as he had again failed to present himself in court to face trial. He was subsequently sentenced in absentia to nine months’ imprisonment.

By December 26, 2014, yet another arrest warrant was issued for Adisak on charges of possession of a Category 1 drug (amphetamine) with intent to sell and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, police noted in the their report, though it was not revealed whether this was a new charge.

On August 30, 2016, another warrant for Adisak’s arrest was issued for illegal possession of ammunition.

Laguna Golf Phuket

On November 18, 2016, another arrest warrant was issued against Adisak for possession of a Category 1 drug (amphetamine) with intent to sell.

On July 12, 2018, yet another arrest warrant was issued for Adisak – again for possession a Category 1 drug (amphetamine) with intent to sell and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

For the last four arrest warrants, it was not explained whether these were for fresh charges, or whether Adisak at any time had been arrested during police operations and later released.

Thalang Police yesterday also reported the arrest of Pornthip Suwankamnerd, 37, arrested at a residence in Moo 7 Thepkrasattri, Thalang.

Pornthip was wanted on an arrest warrant for misappropriation by fraud and not present himself at Phuket Provincial Court to face the charges against him.

Both Adisak and Pornthip were taken Thalang Police Station to be processed, police noted in the ir report.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

One billion baht found in teenage drug dealer’s accounts
Police seize haul of weapons, drugs in post-Songkran blitz
Drug bust in Kathu nets 2,000 meth pills
Phuket driver nabbed with 2,000 meth pills
Seven arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket
Phuket man, 21, arrested in Bangkok over Thalang Riot
Two men charged following drug bust in Wichit
Six arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket
Drug abuse ’still rising’ in Phuket
Suspect leads police to drug bust in Cherng Talay
Police seize drugs and guns in eight drug busts across Phuket
Armed drug suspect arrested, 4k meth pills seized
Monk and nun arrested with 8,000 meth pills and an M16 rifle
Three arrested for drugs in Phuket Town
Five arrested in separate Phuket drug busts

 

Phuket community
Call for extra B2bn for Phuket light rail project blurs budget figures

Service begins in 2024? Forget it. Constructing 2 more tunnels will take already 4 years ( see Chalo...(Read More)

Elephant export amendment spurs outcry from activists

Well, just about Phuket, 1 baby elephant died because of absence knowledge medical care. See the ele...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

Should never have been built with just 2 lanes in the first place. Typical of poor planning that is ...(Read More)

Saphan Hin roads close as street racing takes hold

was there on sunday and it was a great organiced and nice event. Well done ;-)...(Read More)

Drug price disclosure takes effect

<we are not wanted here,just our money>If you feel that way,wouldn't it be better to leave...(Read More)

King Power wins Suvarnabhumi duty-free contract

King Power shops price setting in Thai airports,, not duty free at all, more expensive than anywhere...(Read More)

King Power wins Suvarnabhumi duty-free contract

"The promised return is higher" Yeah, like a fleet of new Mercedes Benz's. Seriously,...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

Of course the Phuket Highway Office knows ( do they?) when the traffic flows in directions north or ...(Read More)

Blazing Saddles: How jumping in the saddle can take our love lives up a gear

Article has an insulting omission of time per week it takes to rebuild a heart. Nor does the write...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

A great 'warning' Opinion piece. But I am afraid that Officials will not re-think one secon...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Baan and Beyond
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club

 