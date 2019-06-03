PHUKET: Thalang Police arrested a 41-year-old Phuket man at a residence in Pa Khlok on Saturday (June 1) after he had spent the past five years in hiding, accumulating seven outstanding warrants for his arrest related to drugs and illegal firearms and ammunition.

crimedrugspolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 3 June 2019, 11:32AM

Officers led by Lt Col Nathapop Pongsapan of the Thalang Police arrested Adisak ‘Mamood’ Homhuan, at a house in Moo 4 Pa Khlok on Saturday (June 1). Photo: Eakkpop Thongtub

Officers led by Lt Col Nathapop Pongsapan of the Thalang Police arrested Adisak “Mamood” Homhuan, at a house in Moo 4 Pa Khlok on Saturday, police reported yesterday (June 2).

Adisak had been on the run since his arrest in 2014, police noted in their reports.

An arrest warrant for Adisak was first issued on June 2, 2014 on charges of possession of a Category 1 drug (amphetamine) with intent to sell and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

A second arrest warrant was issued on June 10, 2014 as Adisak had failed to present himself at Phuket Provincial Court to hear the charges against him.

On September 3, 2014, a third arrest warrant was issued for Adisak as he had again failed to present himself in court to face trial. He was subsequently sentenced in absentia to nine months’ imprisonment.

By December 26, 2014, yet another arrest warrant was issued for Adisak on charges of possession of a Category 1 drug (amphetamine) with intent to sell and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, police noted in the their report, though it was not revealed whether this was a new charge.

On August 30, 2016, another warrant for Adisak’s arrest was issued for illegal possession of ammunition.

On November 18, 2016, another arrest warrant was issued against Adisak for possession of a Category 1 drug (amphetamine) with intent to sell.

On July 12, 2018, yet another arrest warrant was issued for Adisak – again for possession a Category 1 drug (amphetamine) with intent to sell and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

For the last four arrest warrants, it was not explained whether these were for fresh charges, or whether Adisak at any time had been arrested during police operations and later released.

Thalang Police yesterday also reported the arrest of Pornthip Suwankamnerd, 37, arrested at a residence in Moo 7 Thepkrasattri, Thalang.

Pornthip was wanted on an arrest warrant for misappropriation by fraud and not present himself at Phuket Provincial Court to face the charges against him.

Both Adisak and Pornthip were taken Thalang Police Station to be processed, police noted in the ir report.