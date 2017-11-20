PHUKET: Police arrested a 39-year-old Thai man on Saturday (Nov 18) for the attempted murder of his wife after a heated row over her alleged adultery with his friend.

Monday 20 November 2017, 04:01PM

Watcharapol Manjit, 39, from Phuket (with face blurred) admitted to stabbing his wife twice. Photo: Eakkapop thongtub

At around midday on Saturday, Thalang Police was notified of an incident in an apartment block of the National Housing Estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn.

A team from the Thalang Police led by Maj Surasak Leewijit, Capt Wutthichai Anupaetho and Capt Theerayut Suksanguan went to the address to find Watcharapol Manjit from Phuket inside the room. There were blood stains over the floor and on Watcharapol’s T-shirt. A 12 -inch knife was found under the bed.

Watcharapol’s wife, Ms Jirayu Boonpim, also 39, had already been taken to Thalang Hospital.

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police said, “Watcharapol confessed that he used the knife to stab Ms Jirayu. The have been together for about 20 years and have two children.

“Watcharapol told us that Ms Jirayu had committed adultery with his friend known name only as ‘Pla’,” he said.

“Watcharapol and Pla had are said to have argued about the alleged adultery about seven days ago. At this time Ms Jirayu left the house and came back at 11am on Saturday (Nov 18).

“Watcharapol was inside the room when she returned and she told him that she had been to stay with with Pla.

“This made Watcharapol angry, so he took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Ms Jirayu two times,” Capt Kraisorn added.

“Watcharapol then ran from the room but returned later, which is when he was arrested,” he said.

Watcharapol was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with attempt murder.