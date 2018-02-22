Thalang Police was notified of the accident from Lt Boonleang Maneenil of the Thalang Traffic Police at 8:30pm yesterday (Feb 21).
Srisoonthorn Rescue workers arrived at the Tharua curve on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound to find a damaged Honda motorbike. Nearby was Chinatip Puerdudom from Phuket lying in the road with injuries to his legs, arms and face.
He was taken to Thalang Hospital.
Kritsana Chuwong, 46, a witness who was driving behind Mr Chinatip when the accident occurred told The Phuket News, “The Honda motorbike was driving at high speed. When the driver arrived at the curve he lost control and collided with the power pole.”
