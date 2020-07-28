The day’s festivities began with a merit-making ceremony of giving aims to 69 monks in front of Phuket Provincial Hall at 7am.
At 7:30am, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew joined a mass ceremony to honour HM The King.
Joining the Governor were the entire host of the island’s top-ranking officials, as well as leading business and community figures along with local residents and students.
The merit making also included offerings to monks and the signing of an official book of birthday wishes for HM The King.
Activities and ceremonies to honour HM The King on his birthday today will continue across the island.