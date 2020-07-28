Phuket makes merit for HM King’s Birthday

PHUKET: Merit making to honour His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun on his 68th birthday today (July 28) began at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning and continued with a full ceremony at Phuket Rajabhat University.

culture

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 28 July 2020, 12:29PM

The merit making to honour His Majesty’s birthday today began with ceremonies at Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The merit making to honour His Majesty’s birthday today began with ceremonies at Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The merit making to honour His Majesty’s birthday today began with ceremonies at Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The merit making to honour His Majesty’s birthday today began with ceremonies at Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The merit making to honour His Majesty’s birthday today began with ceremonies at Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The merit making to honour His Majesty’s birthday today began with ceremonies at Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The merit making to honour His Majesty’s birthday today began with ceremonies at Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: PR Phuket

The merit making to honour His Majesty’s birthday today began with ceremonies at Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: PR Phuket

The merit making to honour His Majesty’s birthday today began with ceremonies at Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: PR Phuket

The merit making to honour His Majesty’s birthday today began with ceremonies at Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: PR Phuket

The merit making to honour His Majesty’s birthday today began with ceremonies at Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: PR Phuket

The merit making to honour His Majesty’s birthday today began with ceremonies at Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: PR Phuket

The merit making to honour His Majesty’s birthday today began with ceremonies at Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: PR Phuket

The merit making to honour His Majesty’s birthday today began with ceremonies at Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: PR Phuket

The day’s festivities began with a merit-making ceremony of giving aims to 69 monks in front of Phuket Provincial Hall at 7am.

At 7:30am, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew joined a mass ceremony to honour HM The King.

Joining the Governor were the entire host of the island’s top-ranking officials, as well as leading business and community figures along with local residents and students.

The merit making also included offerings to monks and the signing of an official book of birthday wishes for HM The King.

Activities and ceremonies to honour HM The King on his birthday today will continue across the island.