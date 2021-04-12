Phuket maintains zero deaths in Seven Days road-safety campaign

PHUKET: Phuket has officially recognised three accidents in which three men were injured on Day 2 of the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran Thai New Year holidays yesterday (Apr 11), bringing the number of injured to four, but with no deaths.

accidentstransportSafety

By The Phuket News

Monday 12 April 2021, 12:37PM

The DDPM-Phuket report for Day 2 of the road-safety campaign. Image: DDPM-Phuket

The DDPM-Phuket report for Day 2 of the road-safety campaign. Image: DDPM-Phuket

Phuket has still suffered zero deaths during this year’s Songkran road-safety campaign. Image: DDPM-Phuket

Rescue workers recover one of the road accident victims last night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers recover one of the road accident victims last night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

All three men injured were not wearing a helmet at the times of their accidents, reported the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket).

One of the accidents saw Prasert Saengsuwan, 48, riding at speed from Patong towards Kathu at about 6:45pm when he lost control and fell onto Phra Baramee Rd before he reached the Sikor Intersection.

Mr Prasert escaped with only scratches on his left cheek and along his body. He was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, the report added.

The other two accidents were in Thalang District.

Panyakij Srisuwan, 49, originally from Songkhla, was riding his motorbike at speed when he lost control and fell onto the road near a traffic island about 100 metres from the Thai Watsadu store on Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn.

Mr Panyakij was first found unconscious on the road and suffering head injuries and scratches along his body. He was first rushed to Thalang Hospital and then transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

The third accident involved a 13-year-old boy who was riding his motorbike at speed on Thepkrasattri Rd when he swerved to avoid hitting a car and fell onto the road in front of the Shell petrol station in Srisoonthorn.

The boy suffered bruises and a large gash wound on his left leg. He was first taken to Thalang Hospital and later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Phuket officials have set a target of zero fatalities on Phuket’s roads during the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign this Songkran holidays, to be enforced from April 10-16.



From the report issued this morning, Phuket police say they have issued 576 fines for moving violations during the previous 24-hour period, as follows:

21 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

28 fined for not wearing seatbelts

271 fined for driving without a licence

0 fined speeding

13 fined for ignoring traffic signals

13 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

4 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

33 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

7 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period.

186 people fined for not wearing helmets

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub