All three men injured were not wearing a helmet at the times of their accidents, reported the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket).
One of the accidents saw Prasert Saengsuwan, 48, riding at speed from Patong towards Kathu at about 6:45pm when he lost control and fell onto Phra Baramee Rd before he reached the Sikor Intersection.
Mr Prasert escaped with only scratches on his left cheek and along his body. He was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, the report added.
The other two accidents were in Thalang District.
Panyakij Srisuwan, 49, originally from Songkhla, was riding his motorbike at speed when he lost control and fell onto the road near a traffic island about 100 metres from the Thai Watsadu store on Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn.
Mr Panyakij was first found unconscious on the road and suffering head injuries and scratches along his body. He was first rushed to Thalang Hospital and then transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.
The third accident involved a 13-year-old boy who was riding his motorbike at speed on Thepkrasattri Rd when he swerved to avoid hitting a car and fell onto the road in front of the Shell petrol station in Srisoonthorn.
The boy suffered bruises and a large gash wound on his left leg. He was first taken to Thalang Hospital and later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital.
Phuket officials have set a target of zero fatalities on Phuket’s roads during the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign this Songkran holidays, to be enforced from April 10-16.
From the report issued this morning, Phuket police say they have issued 576 fines for moving violations during the previous 24-hour period, as follows:
- 21 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle
- 28 fined for not wearing seatbelts
- 271 fined for driving without a licence
- 0 fined speeding
- 13 fined for ignoring traffic signals
- 13 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)
- 4 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic
- 33 fined for using mobile phones while driving.
- 7 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period.
- 186 people fined for not wearing helmets
Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub
