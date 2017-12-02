Saturday 2 December 2017, 12:36PM

Alcohol sales are permitted on Tuesday (Dec 5). Image: Class Act Media / Graphics

PHUKET: Government offices across Phuket will close on Tuesday (Dec 5) as the nation commemorates the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away on Oct 13, 2016.

Long celebrated as King Bhumibol’s birthday during his historic 70-year reign, the day has been proclaimed to continue as a public holiday in remembrance the revered monarch’s great achievements.

The day will continue to be observed as Father’s Day in Thailand, in honour of the Thai people’s deep reverence of King Bhumibol as the “Father of the Nation”, and the day has also since been proclaimed Thailand’s National Day”.

On Tuesday, most government offices on the island will be closed, including the Phuket Immigration Office, the Employment Office, the Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.

All main bank branches will be closed, but branches in shopping centres will remain open.

All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will be open to serve their respective citizens.



Although government officials request respectfulness on this public holiday, there will be no ban on alcohol.

The Class Act Media office will also be closed on Tuesday.