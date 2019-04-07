THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket’s main offices to close for Chakri Day public holiday

PHUKET: Government offices across Phuket will close tomorrow (April 8) to mark the public holiday for Chakri Memorial Day, which marks the founding of the Chakri Dynasty.

culture
By The Phuket News

Sunday 7 April 2019, 06:32PM

All government offices will close tomorrow (Monday, April 8) for the public holiday to mark Chakri Memorial Day on Saturday (April 6). Image: NNT

All government offices will close tomorrow (Monday, April 8) for the public holiday to mark Chakri Memorial Day on Saturday (April 6). Image: NNT

Chakri Day is traditionally observed each year on April 6. However, this year the annual formal ceremonies coincided on Saturday with the sacred water drawing ceremonies held nationwide as part of the Royal Coronation ceremonies to be held in May. (See story here.)

Chakri Memorial Day is a national holiday in Thailand. Officially known as King Phutthayotfa Chulalok the Great Day and Chakri Dynasty Memorial Day. The holiday commemorates the establishment of the Chakri Dynasty and the founding of the Kingdom of Siam by King Phutthayotfa Chulalok in 1782.

To honour the holiday, all government offices will close, including the District Offices, Phuket Immigration Office, the Employment Office and the Land Transport Office.

All main bank branches will close, but branches in shopping centres will remain open.

All Royal Thai Police, Tourist Police stations, hospitals and shopping centres will remain open and some local consulates will remain open to serve their respective citizens.

Alcohol sales are permitted by law on this day.

Class Act Media’s main office will be closed tomorrow (April 8) and will re-open on Tuesday (April 9).

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The forgotten women living in the time of Buddha part 1: Queen Samavati
Royal Coronation sacred water drawing ceremony takes place at Wat Chalong
AoT forecasts 16.2% year-on-year increase in Phuket tourist arrivals over Songkran
Phuket readies for Royal Coronation sacred water drawing ceremony
No Songkran on Khaosan Road this year
Major lane closures across the island today for holy water ceremony rehearsal
High-pressure guns, using dirty water banned for Songkran
The LGBT advocate set to be Thailand’s first transgender MP
Phuket water reclamation for Songkran underway
Phuket’s Songkran festivities announced
Phuket Town’s Chinese community to observe Ancestor’s Day
Monsanto ordered to pay $81mn in Roundup cancer trial
Mayor announces plan to prevent water crisis
15th World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony attracts record numbers to Ayutthaya
Tourism Authority of Thailand expects 2.3mn visitors for Songkran

 

Phuket community
Speeding, drunk drivers in fatal accidents over Songkran to face murder charges

A Defence Minister who steps in the shoes of a Minister of Justice, Court Judges ( not independent?)...(Read More)

Every Drop Counts: Celebrating Songkran sustainably

Until today not a single word of the Governor about the water crisis on Phuket. Yes, true, many thai...(Read More)

Digital agility key to regional growth, Asean ministerial retreat in Phuket told

:The dirt bag foreigners are generally single men who come here as sex tourists, decide that this is...(Read More)

Being Polite: Army to teach Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers manners after vicious beating of tourists

The tuktuk driver's demeanor in the photo says it all...he doesn't want to hear about it. Th...(Read More)

Phuket’s 10yr old golf star scores albatross and qualifies for US tournament

An albatross is also called a double eagle, not a double bogey. [Indeed! Silly mistake - now fixed -...(Read More)

Being Polite: Army to teach Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers manners after vicious beating of tourists

PLTO Chief ducked in already. He said: ' we sett up training already', is a lie. It is the a...(Read More)

Election Commission orders six election re-runs

Voting is over. Here and there a few re-counts/re-voting for the eye of the world. Of course, just ...(Read More)

Rawai Municipality starts providing free emergency water

Well water on Phuket in many areas may expected to be contaminated. Specially when houses are built ...(Read More)

Phuket police ready for Songkran

Wow, 1 week traffic safety attention from RTP! Something to memorise, yearly. After Songkran back t...(Read More)

Over 30k meth pills, gun and ammunition seized

Great work! Now hopefully the court system deals with this miserable drug dealer harshly....(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
China International Boat Show 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
Express Carpet and Decor
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Ride 4 Kids 2019
777 Beach Condo
Elegant White Charity Gala
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Dream Beach Club

 