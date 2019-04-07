PHUKET: Government offices across Phuket will close tomorrow (April 8) to mark the public holiday for Chakri Memorial Day, which marks the founding of the Chakri Dynasty.

culture

By The Phuket News

Sunday 7 April 2019, 06:32PM

All government offices will close tomorrow (Monday, April 8) for the public holiday to mark Chakri Memorial Day on Saturday (April 6). Image: NNT

Chakri Day is traditionally observed each year on April 6. However, this year the annual formal ceremonies coincided on Saturday with the sacred water drawing ceremonies held nationwide as part of the Royal Coronation ceremonies to be held in May. (See story here.)

Chakri Memorial Day is a national holiday in Thailand. Officially known as King Phutthayotfa Chulalok the Great Day and Chakri Dynasty Memorial Day. The holiday commemorates the establishment of the Chakri Dynasty and the founding of the Kingdom of Siam by King Phutthayotfa Chulalok in 1782.

To honour the holiday, all government offices will close, including the District Offices, Phuket Immigration Office, the Employment Office and the Land Transport Office.

All main bank branches will close, but branches in shopping centres will remain open.

All Royal Thai Police, Tourist Police stations, hospitals and shopping centres will remain open and some local consulates will remain open to serve their respective citizens.

Alcohol sales are permitted by law on this day.

Class Act Media’s main office will be closed tomorrow (April 8) and will re-open on Tuesday (April 9).